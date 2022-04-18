Elly Walters carded a 3-over-par 75 on Sunday in the first round of the RMAC women’s golf championships and is tied for seventh place.
The first round in both the women’s and men’s tournament was suspended by darkness with one group in each tournament still on the course. Play will resume at 8:30 this morning at Whirlwind Golf Club in Chandler, Arizona, with the second round to follow.
Walters had a pair of bogeys on the front nine, and another on No. 10, but parred in from there and is five strokes behind Metro State’s Isabel Botero with two rounds to play.
The Mavericks are in sixth place at 318, with Cassidy Phelan, Crystle Querol and Myranda Kotlowski all tied for 26th after each shot a first-round 81. Brittlynn O’Dell is tied for 36th at 83.
The CMU men’s team is in seventh place at 302, with sophomore Yael Chahin and freshman Timmy Cavarno tied for 18th after first-round 74s. The men are also playing at Whirlwind.
Chahin was 2-under until taking a double-bogey 6 on No. 9. Three more bogeys and a double bogey in the first five holes on the back nine put him at 2 over, and he parred his final four holes. Cavarno used an eagle-3 on the 567-yard par-5 second hole and was at 2-under 34 on the front nine, but was 4 over on the back.
Peter Grossenbacher is tied for 25th at 75, with Dakota Gillman tied for 39th at 79 and Kyle Pearson tied for 42nd at 80.
Andrew Ni of CSU-Pueblo and Zach Dallimore of Westminster are tied for the lead at 4-under 68.