Central's Joey Smith returns a shot Friday in the No. 3 singles championship match Friday at the Class 4A Region 8 tournament at the Elliott Tennis Center. Smith won 6-1, 6-2 to advance to next week's state tournament.
The Central No. 1 doubles team of Kaylee Calton, left, and Tsifira Berger, right, play Friday in the championship match at the 4A Region 8 tournament at the Elliott Tennis Center. Calton and Berger lost the championship match and then lost in the playback match, as well.
The Central No. 1 doubles team of Caysee Calton, right, and Tsifira Berger, left, play Friday in the championship match at the 4A Region 8 tournament at the Elliott Tennis Center. Calton and Berger lost the championship match and then lost in the playback match, as well.
When Central’s Kodie Smith and Shaelyn David found themselves down 3-2 in the third set of their playback match Friday at the Class 4A Region 8 tournament, coach Katie Aust pulled the girls to the side.
The tennis coach told her No. 4 doubles team to “bring the fire” in the final games. It turned out to be the spark Smith and David needed. The duo won the next four games, helping the doubles team come back to beat Durango 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 at the Elliott Tennis Center. The win sends Smith and David to next week’s state tournament in Pueblo.
“I think there was one point where we were getting down on ourselves, getting tired,” Smith said. “When we realized we were doing that, that’s when we started to climb back up and reach for the goal that we were reaching for.”
Aust said the match was a showcase of the importance of maintaining a high energy level and self-belief.
“We talk a lot about how you can still win (if you’re down),” she said. “You just have to put in the work. They fought for every ball and they were able to pull it out.”
Before the playback match, Smith and David had to win against Montrose’s Cali Fulks and Natalie Lopez, which they did, 6-3, 6-1.
The pair will make their first state appearances. Smith, a senior, tried out for tennis for the first time this season and David, a sophomore, was promoted to varsity earlier in the year.
“I honestly wasn’t expecting to make it to state but after months of hard work and dedication I was so dedicated to making it to state,” said Smith, whose sister, Joey, also qualified for state in No. 3 singles.
David said the season has been quite a turnaround for her.
“This is pretty crazy,” she said.
The match, which was the final one of the day, was a nice way for Central to close out regionals in an otherwise difficult tournament.
The Warriors had two different doubles teams that could have also qualified for state but fell just short.
Grand Junction’s No. 1 doubles team of Sydney DeHerrera and Harper King won their playback match, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5), over Central’s Caysee Calton and Tsifira Berger.
The Warriors’ duo started the day losing to Durango, 6-4, 6-3.
Central’s No. 2 doubles team of Kenidee Calton and Lenah Anderson also had a heartbreaking regional loss. Despite having early leads in each set, the Warriors fell to Durango in three sets, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3.
The teammates started the day with a 6-2, 6-2 win over Grand Junction’s Juilette Berry and Maddy Boyer.
The No. 1 and 4 teams’ matches, however, show just how close every match was, said Aust, noting she had never seen so many tiebreakers and three-set matches at a regional tournament.
“There was great competition but despite not taking more girls to state, they played their best,” she said. “I’m super proud of them. They came out here and fought. … I have a group of fighters here and we will be continuing next year to try to go down the same road.”
Smith and David said they are excited to soak in the state experience.
“I can’t wait to see what the environment is like and how everybody does,” Smith said.