When Central’s Kodie Smith and Shaelyn David found themselves down 3-2 in the third set of their playback match Friday at the Class 4A Region 8 tournament, coach Katie Aust pulled the girls to the side.

The tennis coach told her No. 4 doubles team to “bring the fire” in the final games. It turned out to be the spark Smith and David needed. The duo won the next four games, helping the doubles team come back to beat Durango 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 at the Elliott Tennis Center. The win sends Smith and David to next week’s state tournament in Pueblo.