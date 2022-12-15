If Russell Wilson can't clear concussion protocols this week, the Broncos will turn to backup Brett Rypien. If Rypien plays against Arizona on Sunday, the game will feature two backup quarterbacks as Cardinals starter Kyler Murray is out for the season with a torn ACL. Arizona will start Colt McCoy.
For the low price of $29, a single ticket can be purchased for the nosebleed seats when the Arizona Cardinals come to Empower Field on Sunday. That price is current as of Wednesday evening. One night ago, it was $35. By Saturday, tickets might be as low as a nosebleed Rockies ticket outside of the Rockpile.
Such is the course of the season for the Denver Broncos. Right when it looked like Russell Wilson turned something of a corner against Kansas City, he goes down with a concussion. It’s one of at least three injuries sustained by the quarterback this season and part of a long list of injuries that have helped derailed the season. More than 28% of the Broncos’ salary cap is on injured reserve. On offense, the notable names are Javonte Williams, Tim Patrick and Garret Bolles. On defense, Ronald Darby and Randy Gregory are the highlights.
So Brett Rypien could be under center for the Broncos on Sunday. The one big silver lining is that he’ll be facing Colt McCoy. It’s fitting that a parallel can be drawn between the quarterbacks, because the Broncos and Cardinals have a lot in common. It’s almost like looking in a mirror for the Broncos.
First, they both paid undersized quarterbacks questionably large sums of money. Kyler Murray has the advantage of youth and Wilson has a solid resume, but neither has yet to live up to those contracts. Wilson has been, at best, uneven as the Broncos’ quarter-billion-dollar man. His general likability has been questioned, as have his methods, personal trainer and celebrity lifestyle. That’s putting aside poor production that can be partially excused by injuries and sub-par coaching.
Murray’s extension was just shy of that mark, clocking in at five years and $230.5 million. The contract originally included language that required the quarterback to spend four hours per week studying on his own, free of distraction from video games, the internet or television. That clause was later removed after it carried the national sports news cycle for a week and left Murray thoroughly embarrassed. A lot can be gleaned from the inclusion of the language in the first place, regardless of his athletic gifts. Murray, too, exited last week’s contest with an injury. His was far more severe than Wilson, however, a torn ACL expected to sideline him for the rest of the season.
Those quarterback troubles have spilled over to the respective sidelines and front offices. Although I believe head coach Nathaniel Hackett will be let go and General Manager George Paton will be retained, both are assuredly on the hot seat.
The same can be said for Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, once tabbed as the next young offensive innovator, who has fallen victim to a mediocre passing attack and inconsistent run game. The thing that got him the job in the first place could be his undoing, even though the Cardinals recently extended him through 2027. A 4-9 performance at this point, for a team with playoff aspirations — not unlike the Broncos – could make Kingsbury a free agent.
General Manager Steve Keim is also signed through the 2027 season and, having started early in 2013, is currently the eighth-longest tenured GM in the league. That list includes one owner (Jerry Jones) and one coach (Bill Belichick) who wield power not usually seen by their peers.
In that decade at the helm, Keim will have made the playoffs only three times. Two of those trips came in 2014 and 2015, following in the wake of his predecessor.
The expectations in Arizona might be low. They’ve never won a Super Bowl and have made only one trip to the big game. But with large investments from ownership and NFC West rivals poised to rebuild, now might be a time for a fresh start.
Sunday will feature a game that the Broncos can and should win. Both teams are in shambles, but at least Denver can damage Seattle’s draft stock. It’s small, but it’s something to play for.
That alone is worth the price of admission — especially when that ticket is cheaper than a restaurant meal.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
Do you believe in miracles? Yes, the Denver Broncos cleared the over and then some during their shootout loss (some might call it a moral victory) against the Chiefs last week.
This week, the Broncos are back to an astoundingly low over/under, which sits at 36 points. It’s the second-lowest total for an NFL game this year, trailing only Denver’s Week 12 game against Carolina, which saw the 23-10 final squeeze under the 35-point total.