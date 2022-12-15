For the low price of $29, a single ticket can be purchased for the nosebleed seats when the Arizona Cardinals come to Empower Field on Sunday. That price is current as of Wednesday evening. One night ago, it was $35. By Saturday, tickets might be as low as a nosebleed Rockies ticket outside of the Rockpile.

Such is the course of the season for the Denver Broncos. Right when it looked like Russell Wilson turned something of a corner against Kansas City, he goes down with a concussion. It’s one of at least three injuries sustained by the quarterback this season and part of a long list of injuries that have helped derailed the season. More than 28% of the Broncos’ salary cap is on injured reserve. On offense, the notable names are Javonte Williams, Tim Patrick and Garret Bolles. On defense, Ronald Darby and Randy Gregory are the highlights.