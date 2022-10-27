Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) talks with Passing Game Coordinator / Quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak against the Houston Texans during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten takes part in drills during the NFL football team's training camp Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at the Broncos' headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
There should be changes made to the play-calling and coaching staff of the Broncos — especially if Denver loses to Jacksonville in London. Nathaniel Hackett, above, should forfeit his play-calling duties and Klint Kubiak, below left, should be let go as the team’s passing-game coordinator.
To steal a term from the political lexicon and apply it to the Denver Broncos: facts don’t care about your feelings.
The facts are that the Broncos are 2-5 and riding a four-game losing streak. With more than 40% of the season complete, they sit three games behind the Kansas City Chiefs and two behind the Los Angeles Chargers. Trade rumors involving Bradley Chubb and Jerry Jeudy are flying. ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano suggested in a story Wednesday that Nathaniel Hackett’s job could be on the line during the Broncos’ showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Regardless of how all of this makes you feel, it spells out one thing: this season is over.
Russell Wilson can do as many sets of high-knee sprints as he likes — DNVR’s Zac Stevens reported that the quarterback spent four hours of the Broncos’ plane ride to London chopping his legs up and down the aisle while his teammates slept — but his offense is still dead last in the NFL at 14.3 points per game. That unit is also second-to-last in third-down conversions at 30.39%, ahead of only lowly Carolina, which has already fired its head coach, changed its quarterback and traded its best offensive player.
The Broncos already passed the point of no return after the loss to the Chargers. A defeat at the hands of Jacksonville would signal that changes should be made. I’m skeptical about whether Hackett would be fired this early in his first season, but it’s almost an absolute certainty that Justin Outten would be let go after a loss to the Jaguars. That’s not entirely fair to Outten, who isn’t even responsible for Denver’s abysmal play-calling (that’s on Hackett), but the Broncos’ rookie head coach could dodge the chopping block if Outten heads there first. Klint Kubiak, the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, could and should be shown the door as well.
All the way back in February, I expressed skepticism of Hackett’s ability to call plays. That column lays out all the gaps in his resume, but here’s a quick recap. Hackett didn’t call plays as offensive coordinator in Green Bay. That duty fell to head coach Matt LeFleur. But for two seasons in Buffalo and two-and-change seasons in Jacksonville — Hackett was fired partway through his third year with the Jaguars — it was the current Denver Broncos play-caller dictating the offense.
In four of those five seasons, his offense was in the bottom half of the league in yardage and the bottom third in scoring. The track record for passing was even worse, with his best passing offense (the 2017 Jaguars) finishing 17th.
Broncos’ ownership must quickly address the apparent shortcomings in offense play-calling. By all accounts, Hackett is excellent at preparation and wonderful leader of men. If the Walton-Penner group doesn’t want to ditch Hackett midseason, the least they can do is divorce the man from his play-calling duties
There isn’t a clear replacement offensive play-caller on the Broncos staff — perhaps by design. But anyone, even Outten or the recently ousted Pat Shurmur, would be preferable to the current leader of this abominable offensive attack.
Changes must be made, especially if the Broncos lose, otherwise the organization is just running out the clock on a wasted season.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
Take the under. Whatever it may be.
In the case of this week’s matchup, that number is at 39.5. For the second week in a row, the Broncos have the lowest over/under total in the league.
The betting line favors the Jaguars by 2.5 points, the first time Jacksonville has been a favorite this season.
London lines have been somewhat easier to read than traditional NFL home games. Since the NFL started its International Series, favorites are 19-10 against the spread and 22-6-1 straight up. The under has a slight advantage against the over, with the former being hit 16 of 29 times.