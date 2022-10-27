To steal a term from the political lexicon and apply it to the Denver Broncos: facts don’t care about your feelings.

The facts are that the Broncos are 2-5 and riding a four-game losing streak. With more than 40% of the season complete, they sit three games behind the Kansas City Chiefs and two behind the Los Angeles Chargers. Trade rumors involving Bradley Chubb and Jerry Jeudy are flying. ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano suggested in a story Wednesday that Nathaniel Hackett’s job could be on the line during the Broncos’ showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.