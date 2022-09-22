Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten takes part in drills during the NFL football team’s training camp Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Broncos’ headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver coach Nathaniel Hackett, top right, discusses a play with QB Russell Wilson. The lack of experience in their current positions has been glaring for Hackett, OC Justin Outten, below left, and DC Ejiro Evero, bottom left, in the Broncos’ first 2 games.
In the 2008 film “Burn After Reading,” a pair of air-head gym employees, through a series of increasingly wild events, secure and attempt to sell a mysterious disk from the CIA.
It becomes clear almost immediately that the duo — played expertly by Brad Pitt and Frances McDormand — are in over their heads. Occurrences outside of and beyond their control, and their hapless reactions to them, make for excellent dark comedy.
It’s pretty crummy for football, though. If a movie is ever made about the 2022 Denver Broncos, at least we know Pitt could stand in for Nathanial Hackett, a man so far out of his depths I’m surprised he’s still floating.
Look, last week’s column stressed the importance of patience and that’s still true. Josh Dover from Altitude Sports Radio had an excellent tweet comparing the first two starts of Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning.
In Wilson’s first two games, the quarterback has completed 43 of 71 passes for 559 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He rushed three times for five yards with a 1-1 record. For the first two games of Manning’s tenure, the legendary signal-caller was 43 for 63, with 494 yards, three touchdowns and three picks. He rushed five times for two yards and had a 1-1 record.
Wilson probably isn’t winning the MVP this season, but there’s no reason to doubt that the Broncos will win some games with him taking the snaps. They’re going to be competitive in an absolutely stacked division.
But when’s the last time you remember a home crowd counting down the play clock? That’s about as embarrassing as it gets for an offense outside of Mark Sanchez’s famous fanny fumble.
The lack of direction and discipline isn’t limited to the offense, either. The Broncos have committed 25 penalties in the past two games, the most in any two-game span in franchise history. The general disorganization and disorderly play fall directly on the shoulders of Hackett and his extremely inexperienced staff.
Although Justin Outten isn’t calling offensive plays, he has the title of offensive coordinator for the first time since 2015, when he was directing the offense for Westfield High School in Houston. Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero hasn’t helmed a unit since he was special teams coordinator for the University of Redlands, an NCAA Division III school between Los Angeles and Palm Springs, California.
The lack of experience, on its own, isn’t necessarily a bad thing. The Broncos have seen what happens when Vic Fangio brings in a staff of old-school football lifers. Plus, there’s a youth movement among NFL coaches.
Sean McVay, Zac Taylor and Kyle Shanahan became trend-setters. Heck, even Mike Tomlin was only 34 when he started with the Steelers in 2007. There have always been young coaches making waves. There are just more of them now.
But McVay had Wade Phillips. Taylor had Lou Anarumo. Shanahan had a young staff with four future head coaches, but that seems to be the exception, not the rule.
The most alarming thing about Denver’s first two games isn’t Wilson’s play, a declining defense, or even the penalties. This coaching staff appears to be grappling with forces they don’t fully understand.
Their story isn’t written. There’s still plenty of time to turn it around. But if Hackett and company aren’t careful, we’re looking at a darkly comedic ending worthy of the Coen Brothers’ instant classic.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
Wagering on Denver has been a losing proposition thus far. But heading into a matchup against the Niners, the Broncos are home underdogs with a lot of potential. That’s fairly rare in sports betting.
As of Wednesday, Denver is a 1.5-point favorites at -115 odds, suggesting money might be moving toward the Niners.
There’s an interesting quirk, however. According to BetMGM, 61% of money wagered on the money line (picking the winner) of San Francisco at Denver went to the Broncos. But for bettors aiming at the spread, 63% of the money is on the Niners -1.5.