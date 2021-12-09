Instead of feeding into the false hope of victory or crushing despair of defeat that will come when the Denver Broncos face the Detroit Lions, let’s look at the happiest football news of this week.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson would waive his no-trade clause to play in Denver, as reported by ESPN’s Jordan Schultz. The Broncos were among three teams in the tweet, alongside the Giants and Saints.
Financially, Denver makes the most sense. In terms of projected cap this offseason, the Broncos have the most to work with at just more than $48 million. The Giants sit at $4.5 million, while the Saints are almost $60 million over the cap. Restructuring Taysom Hill’s absurdly strange contract would likely open up a large reserve, however.
Any of these teams would likely move whomever they needed to in order to secure Wilson, but Denver’s ready to go.
In addition to boasting a solid group of young receivers and an offensive line that’s better than any Wilson has played behind in his career, the Broncos allow Wilson a couple of pieces of flexibility.
First, Wilson could be involved with bringing in a new offensive coordinator. Denver can connect him with any person he wants. Taking that one step further, he can even be brought into the conversation of Denver’s next head coach, if that’s how things shake out. Quarterbacks usually have some say, whether publicized or not, in coaching hire. Wilson has the chance to have a particularly outsized impact.
Second, the Broncos have the ability to go out and add guys right now. Denver’s legitimately a quarterback away from being a Super Bowl contender. The defense is already rock solid. But the Broncos have all that extra cap to build around Wilson immediately. The cap hit for receiving Wilson in a trade is roughly $24 million, less than half of Denver’s total. Seattle eats a big chunk of his contract if they move on from the quarterback, which is a realistic chance given the impending regime change for Seattle.
The Broncos could sign an edge rusher or interior lineman. They could add depth to their tight end group or bring in yet another cornerback.
What would Wilson bring to the table? MVP-caliber performance, even under less-than-ideal conditions. Despite having offensive lines ranging from adequate to atrocious, Wilson has thrown more than 11 interceptions in a season only once. He’s sacked at a high rate on dropbacks across his 10 seasons — 8.4% when the league average is 6.7% — yet he still manages to finish among the league-leaders in passing touchdowns, completion percentage and quarterback rating. He’s a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and he’s five years younger than Aaron Rodgers — who also brings more distractions and baggage.
It’s a perfect match for both Denver and Wilson, plus it brings the team back to where fans expect it to be: in championship contention.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT...
The Broncos’ matchups with the Lions provides some interesting betting opportunities. Detroit consistently covers the large spread numbers it’s always up against. The Lions are 8-4 against the spread, which sits at +8.5 points this week. The over/under is 42 points, which is low by NFL standards, but Denver hits the under 83% of the time and Detroit hits the under in 66% of games.
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for The Sentinel. He can be reached at jmattmeyer@outlook.com.