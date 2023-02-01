“Three-outcome hitter” is a popular term in baseball for players who are going to strike out, walk or mash a massive home run.

Make no mistake, by agreeing in principle to bring in Sean Payton to coach the Denver Broncos on Tuesday, CEO Greg Penner just took the biggest two-outcome swing in the franchise’s history. There’s no walking in football. This is either a home run or a strikeout, and it’s one that will reverberate through the coming years.