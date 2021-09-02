There’s some reason for optimism surrounding the Denver Broncos, but will it lead to wins?
There’s a defensive unit that’s finally healthy. One that was so good in the red zone last season despite injuries to key players and did much to showcase its depth.
For my money, Patrick Surtain II is the best defensive player in this draft. He has Richard Sherman size with significantly better man coverage. The middle of the defense is solidifying and Justin Simmons was locked up with a long-term deal.
On the other side of the ball, after seasons of struggle, the offensive line has been shaped into something solid by offensive line coach Mike Munchak. The receiving group is in the top half of the league and bursting with potential. Even the rushing attack saw an upgrade with the addition of Javonte Williams — especially if Melvin Gordon probably has something left in the tank.
Still, there are major questions and concerns at quarterback, and that leaves me skeptical with how it will come together.
The Broncos have done great things in the past with an elite defense (and defensive coach) carrying a broken quarterback to greatness.
In 2016, Peyton Manning had the arm strength of a wacky, waving, inflatable tube guy you see at a used car lot. But it was still Manning making the decisions and he’s among the best of all time.
With Teddy Bridgewater, there isn’t that. Despite a rightly earned reputation as a conservative passer — driven by scheme and a lack of arm strength — Bridgewater also struggles with turnovers. Maybe less than Drew Lock, but it’s still a real concern.
The saving grace could be a relatively easy schedule, so let’s break it down.
How many games will the Broncos win this season? I’m going to go game-by-game, but only break out a few.
Week 1 at New York Giants: Saquon Barkley isn’t a lock to play and the Giants struggle anyway. That’s a win.
Week 2 at Jacksonville: Trevor Lawrence is a rookie, but he’s the chosen one playing at home. This is a toss up.
Week 3 vs. New York Jets: Win.
Week 4 vs. Ravens: Home game, but against a more complete roster with a significantly better quarterback. That’s a loss.
Week 5 at Steelers: Toss up because it’s on the road.
Week 6 vs. Raiders: Win.
Week 7 at Browns: Toss up.
Week 8 vs. Washington Football Team: Win.
Week 9 at Cowboys: The hater in my wants to make a joke here, but the Cowboys’ offense is great when firing. The defense leaves a lot to be desired, however, especially when factoring in coaching. Toss up, but leaning Broncos.
Week 10 vs. Eagles: Philly is in a worse QB spot than Denver. It’s a win.
Week 12 vs. Chargers: Leaning Broncos.
Week 13 at Chiefs: Loss.
Week 14 vs. Lions: Win.
Week 15 vs. Bengals: Win.
Week 16 at Raiders: Win.
Week 17 at Chargers: Loss.
Week 18 vs. Chiefs: Leaning Chiefs, but anything can happen at Mile High. If the Broncos are in contention, how cool is this scheduling?
Now that we’ve broken it down, let’s do the math.
Best potential record: 14-3. Extremely unlikely, but technically possible.
Worst potential record: 8-9. Much, much higher than I was expecting.
Realistically, the Broncos probably win 8-10 games this season. A bad quarterback situation is much more likely to cost you “sure wins.”
Still, anything around .500 or better is good enough to save Vic Fangio’s job. It’s a shame it’s costing the Broncos their chance to draft an elite quarterback, especially if they’re done with Lock.
Speaking of being done with quarterbacks …
THE CURIOUS CASE OF CAM NEWTON
If you asked me whether Cam Newton is the answer at quarterback for Denver, I’d ask if you have a time machine.
Newton at Auburn was a dream. He was big, physical and could do it all. He was a modern prototypical quarterback before that was the prototype. Newton with the Carolina Panthers ranged from the best quarterback in the game to a guy who could manage an offense.
Newton in New England was not good, to the point where he’s an immediate downgrade from Lock and even Bridgewater.
If Denver were to somehow go back in time and get the Newton of old, that makes sense. But now he’s broken down. Hundreds of hits have stripped Newton of his once-dominant athleticism. Injuries to his throwing hand and back have taken his once-incredible arm strength.
That doesn’t even touch on his vaccination status.
To NFL coaches, it isn’t about public health or politics. It comes down to the same thing it always does with coaches: maximizing your chance to win games. Urban Meyer just said the quiet part out loud when he mentioned vaccination status playing into player cuts. Bill Belichick did the same thing and just didn’t verbalize it.
Unvaccinated players aren’t being wholesale removed from the league, but if two guys are on relatively equal footing, coaches are going to pick the vaccinated guy 100% of the time. It leads to easier protocols in the team facility and while traveling. It limits the chances of a forfeited game. Right or wrong, coaches are going to do what it takes to minimize the chances of defeat.
BYE BYE BENSON
Let’s all wish Trinity Benson a happy career in Detroit. Any kind of draft capital gained for an undrafted player is great value. It’s sad to see someone with two years of experience in the system go, but here’s hoping he can make something happen with a team where the wide receiver room isn’t so crowded.
■
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for the Sentinel. He can be reached at jmattmeyer@outlook.com.