The New York Jets are bad at football.
I know, that’s an incredibly, remarkably shocking piece of news.
But with Mekhi Becton recovering from knee surgery, the only bright spot for the Jets is that kicker Matt Amendola might be the best emergency punter in football.
It’s that dire for New York.
Quarterback Zach Wilson, taken No. 2 overall in this year’s draft, threw four interceptions in his first 10 passing attempts last week against New England. He did it behind an offensive line Russell Wilson would struggle with, throwing to arguably the worst wide receiver group in football and handing off to a pair of running backs who will be out of the league in a couple years.
This is the kind of game that should have Denver’s defense frothing at the mouth. It should have coach Vic Fangio fired up. The Von Miller return-to-greatness tour should roll right over the Jets.
Heck, the Broncos snagged a win against the Jets last year with a third-string quarterback who threw three interceptions. There are no excuses that could make this game even remotely competitive.
It’s also the end of the diving board that Denver will use to make it through their next few games. A poor performance here, even if it will likely result in a win, could result in a setback that will ripple through the remaining schedule.
No NFL team wants to look ahead, but take a peek at the upcoming schedule: home games against the Ravens and Steelers, on the road against the somehow undefeated Raiders, then a trip to Cleveland.
An undefeated start could turn to a sub-.500 run in the span of one month. It’s vital that the Broncos keep playing at a high level.
So, with that in mind, here are the keys to keeping momentum up for Weeks 4-7:
1. The Jets don’t generate turnovers, so Denver can’t start now. One of the things that kept New York close last season was three interceptions from Brett Rypien. Teddy Bridgewater has been the king of ball control over the past two weeks, but it was only a year ago when he had 11 interceptions and six fumbles with the Panthers. It’s important that he continues to take care of the football.
2. Von Miller has to feast. Wilson has been sacked a league-worst 10 times in two games. Against New England, the Jets routinely missed blocking assignments against a four-man rush. Miller, meanwhile, has three sacks, which is tied for third in the league. This Jets offense struggles inside the sticks. They’re a lost cause behind them.
3. Inside linebacker Alexander Johnson has to show how far he’s come in pass coverage. Johnson has always been among the best run-stopping linebackers in the league. His biggest production boost coming into this season, however, has been his ability to stop the pass. In the past two seasons, the opposing quarterback rating when targeting Johnson has been around 80. He’s halved that this season, with an opposing QBR of 39.6. He still hasn’t allowed a reception, a far cry from opposing completion percentages of 81% and 71% in the past two seasons. With Josey Jewell injured and inexperienced Justin Strnad thrust into the lineup, there will be a lot of pressure on Johnson.
4. Javonte Williams must continue to eat into Melvin Gordon’s snap count. Each running back got 13 carries last week, but Gordon got the edge in snaps, with the veteran seeing the field 59% of the time. In week 1, that was a perfect 50/50 split. Williams looks poised to take on a larger role, but he must earn it on the field.
BRADLEY CHUBB: CHAMP OR CHUMP?
Just when it looked like the Broncos’ other Pro-Bowl-caliber outside linebacker was back for good, Bradley Chubb had surgery to remove a bone spur from his ankle and will likely by sidelined for at least six weeks. Where does this leave the pass rusher as his rookie deal comes to a close?
The guys at the Jim Davis Show brought up a question that I’m going to paraphrase: Is Bradley Chubb closer to Von Miller or Shane Ray?
I tend to lean more towards the former. Chubb had a solid rookie campaign as was a Pro Bowl selection in 2020. Injury struggles can derail the best of careers, but Shane Ray was fairly one-dimension as a pass rusher.
If nothing else, the Broncos should pick up Chubb’s fifth-year option. The Broncos saw what can happen when a player is given the proper space to develop. Left tackle Garett Bolles went from heinous holding machine to all-pro thanks to the fifth-year option and Chubb has shown a lot more reason for optimism — when healthy — in his first four seasons.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
The Broncos are lopsided favorites this week against the Jets. Vegas has Denver at a 10.5-point advantage and -650 moneyline (bet $100 and you win $115). That is an abysmal return, but it shows how likely the Broncos are to win this game.
Side note: As painful as it may be, the Raiders are only lightly favored at home against the Dolphins. With quarterback Tua Tagovailoa confirmed to miss this week, anything less than -6.5 feels like easy money.
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for the Sentinel. He can be reached at jmattmeyer@outlook.com.