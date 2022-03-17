From winners to losers in the span of one week.
Sure, the Denver Broncos landing Russell Wilson is a massive, franchise-changing victory. It’s worth celebrating, one that will make the team much more competitive and fun to watch.
But the defensive adjustments made by the Broncos are worrisome, particularly after a big-name signing by the Las Vegas Raiders.
The Broncos made headlines earlier this week by signing Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million contract. The former Cowboys edge rusher is good, but not spectacular — when he’s on the field. It’s worth mentioning that Gregory has been suspended four times for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy and missed eight games due to injury. He’s started exactly 12 games in five seasons, 11 of which came last year.
Granted, he was pretty solid in those games. Pro Football Focus graded him at a 78.6, which is certainly better than the average edge rusher. In 11 starts, he finished with 19 tackles, four for loss, and six sacks. He also forced three fumbles, a skill of his that has remained consistent despite little consistent playing time.
However, those numbers pale in comparison to the production of Chandler Jones. In 2021, Jones started 15 games, making 41 tackles and 10.5 sacks. He forced six fumbles and broke up six passes. Beyond that, Jones has made 136 of 154 potential starts in his career. He’s never been suspended for drugs and the bulk of his time off came when he tore his bicep in 2020.
On Wednesday, it was Jones and not Gregory who signed with the Raiders in what some Broncos fans might consider a reversal of franchise trends. The Raiders ended up with the model player while the Broncos made a high-risk, high-reward gamble. At $70 million dollars, that’s quite the spin of the roulette wheel by Denver General Manager George Paton. Especially in a division that already added Khalil Mack.
Before we dive into a couple more potentially poor signings from last week, it’s worth mentioning that D.J. Jones is an excellent run-stopper and a relative bargain at three years and $30 million. He’s a player that can anchor the middle of Denver’s defense against the run, unlike some of the other players in the middle of that unit.
When choosing between Alexander Johnson and Josey Jewell, Broncos leadership chose poorly. Although both were coming off injury, Johnson was the superior choice. Instead, Jewell was inked to a two-year, $11 million deal. Jewell is three years younger, but several steps slower and a significant downgrade against the run compared to Johnson. Although Johnson made his bones against the run, he had consistently improved against the pass before he was sidelined in 2021.
Kenny Young, who performed admirably in the absence of both players, arguably made enough of a case to slot in next to Baron Browning. He, too, is now a free agent while Jewell returns.
To cap it all off, it’s now unlikely that the Broncos will bring back Von Miller at a relatively affordable rate. Miller expressed interest in rejoining the Broncos on Instagram last week, a move that would be welcomed by fans and the defensive unit.
Instead, the latest rumor is that Miller could be bound for Dallas.
Imagine if the Raiders AND the Cowboys pull one over on the Broncos. That would be an unexpected dip in an otherwise exciting offseason.