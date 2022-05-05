In George we trust.
Denver Broncos General Manager George Paton turned in another solid draft for the franchise, albeit a somewhat nontraditional one. After the trade for quarterback Russell Wilson, the Broncos were without a first-round pick.
Still, Paton and company were able to add at least three players with starter potential.
For this week’s column, let’s look at this year’s class and what they can bring to the roster.
Nik Bonitto, edge rusher, Oklahoma: After Von Miller was traded to the eventual Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams, the Broncos’ need of a quality edge rusher became more apparent. Bonitto is quick, athletic and has a body control similar to Miller, even if it’s in lesser quantities.
Malik Reed, Baron Browning and Jonathon Cooper were solid enough during their turns on the edge last season, and the addition of Randy Gregory will likely help even more. Bradley Chubb will be playing out his fifth-year option this season, but it’s unclear whether the team will bring back the injury-prone blue-chipper. In the past, Paton has expressed interest in extending Chubb, but the severity of his injuries might be too much.
Regardless of how the depth chart shakes out over the next four years, a team can never have too many edge rushers. Bonitto was a solid addition to that mix.
Greg Dulcich, tight end, UCLA: I’ll just come right out and say it — Albert Okwuegbunam is overrated. There are NFL analysts pegging him as a top 10 tight end for the upcoming season and that’s something I just can’t buy.
Thankfully, Paton invested in the future by selecting Dulcich. The same trade that brought a franchise quarterback to Denver sent the tight end of the foreseeable future to Seattle and there’s a big gap ready to be filled. I believe Dulcich is the man for the job.
Two analysts at the NFL Network had Dulcich ranked as the best tight end in the 2022 class. At UCLA, Dulcich averaged 18.6 yards per reception in Chip Kelly’s offense with 68 receptions and 10 touchdowns.
Big-play tight ends are back in Denver.
Damarri Mathis, cornerback, Pittsburgh: Mathis is all athletic potential. He clocked a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the combine along with a 43.5 vertical. I’m skeptical of his ability to transform from NFL-caliber athlete to NFL-caliber football player and — as we’ll see later in this column — I’m not sure there’s room for him as a kick returner.
Eyioma Uwazurike, defensive line, Iowa State: It’s hard not to miss Shelby Harris, another causality of the trade for Wilson. The addition of DJ Jones via free agency will help soften that blow, particularly against the run game.
Like Mathis, Uwazurike is another player who is all physical upside. He’s 6-foot-6 with an 85-inch wingspan. It’s unclear exactly where on the defensive line he’ll play, but his athleticism and versatility make him an excellent depth option. Maybe he can use that long frame to block kicks.
Delarrin Turner-Yell, safety, Oklahoma: It’s hard to tell how Turner-Yell will adjust to the NFL, but it’s neat to see Paton drafting teammates. It can’t hurt to give these guys an extra bit of a support system as they start their careers.
Montrell Washington, wide receiver, Samford: Stop whatever you’re doing, grab your favorite electronic device, and look up the highlights of Washington absolutely wrecking Florida.
This man is the kick and punt returner the previous coaching staff hoped Dionte Spencer would be.
He’s one of the best returners in the country, a capable wide receiver and a utility running back. He can do a little bit of everything and I’m completely convinced he’ll change the fortunes of Denver’s special teams unit.
Luke Wattenberg, offensive lineman, Washington: Wattenberg played all over the offensive line for the Huskies and that versatility will help him find a home in the NFL. Alongside Dulcich and Washington, he has the chance to start right away for the Broncos, depending on how training camp and the preseason go.
Matt Henningsen, defensive line, Wisconsin: If you can say one thing for Henningsen, he’s a smart dude. He’s earned his master’s in engineering after five years in Madison and sports a 37.5-inch vertical with a 295-pound frame.
Faion Hicks, cornerback, Wisconsin: There isn’t much know about Hicks other than his solid senior season at Wisconsin and a pro day that had scouts singing his praises.