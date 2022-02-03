The offense of newly minted Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett is going to be great for Javonte Williams (and maybe Melvin Gordon), but will it win games in a stacked AFC West?
The first problem: Hackett said he will call plays for the offense. As addressed in last week’s column, this is concerning. During his stops in Buffalo and Jacksonville, his offenses were rarely better than average. Often, they were downright disasters.
The staff forming around him is also worrying.
Offensive coordinator Justin Outten, beyond never having run an offense at more than the high school level, has been an NFL intern, assistant and tight ends coach. That’s not a resume that screams high-powered offense. The best thing that can be said at this point is at least he’s not Pat Shurmur.
Then, in what’s the biggest case of poorly timed hiring in recent memory, Hackett picked Klint Kubiak as his quarterbacks coach. Hackett’s father, Paul, coached with Klint’s dad, Gary, in Denver. I can appreciate the power of the Kubiak name in Denver. It’s cool to see a graduate of Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora come back home.
But as the Broncos are named in a lawsuit from former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores alleging “racism in hiring practices,” maybe the nepotism hire isn’t the best decision for optics, beyond any discussion of race. That’s a column for a different week — as more information becomes available — but Kubiak’s hiring doesn’t look great on paper, either.
There’s a reason Kubiak was bounced from his first offensive coordinator job in Minnesota after one season and it’s not just that Mike Zimmer was let go as head coach. The Vikings were 12th in offensive yards and 15th in drives resulting in points. Of most concern, they were 25th in third-down conversions, somehow worse than Denver’s 21st-ranked offense. Nobody’s banging down the door to hire a guy running a middling offense that can’t convert when it matters.
This combination of factors leads to the largest problem of all: it appears the Broncos are setting up to run an uninspired West Coast offense.
It’s not a foregone conclusion, though. As offensive coordinator in Green Bay, Hackett helped run a conservative-yet-modern offense under Matt LaFleur. It’s a hard offense to name but it’s a close cousin of the West Coast offense, mixed with more zone running and modern run-pass option concepts. All components are necessary to succeed in the modern NFL and even if the offense comes off as plodding, it’s had success. It might even be a blessing if the Broncos opt to draft a quarterback instead of wooing a high-profile free agent.
Such offenses have resulted in unheralded running backs having incredible seasons. Beyond the premier backs in Green Bay, look at all the different rushers used by the Los Angeles Rams. Consider what Elijah Mitchell did with San Francisco as a rookie drafted in the sixth round.
LaFleur, and therefore Hackett, is from the same coaching tree as Kyle Shanahan and Sean McVay. It could work.
Think of what such an offense can do for one of the two best rookie running backs in last year’s draft class. Williams would see his usage increase drastically under Hackett. It could also result in Gordon returning to Denver — at a greatly reduced salary, of course. The running game could flourish, but will it be enough?
All of this could be thrown out the window if Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers comes to town. Then, we might see Hackett return to his roots with the fast-paced K-Gun offense he utilized as a play-caller. With the right quarterback, that could be interesting.
Whoever is under center, this offensive staff doesn’t scream modern NFL coaching. It has the conservative play-calling and legacy-stroking nepotism that could bury the Broncos in a division run by Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert.
■
Matt Meyer writes a weekly sports column for The Sentinel. He can be reached at jmattmeyer@outlook.com.