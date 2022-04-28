Happy draft day, Broncos fans.
Although what’s likely the biggest splash of the offseason already happened when Russell Wilson signed with Denver, there’s still plenty to be excited for in the draft.
The Broncos have gaps in their defense: namely at inside linebacker and edge rusher. I’ve already beaten the drum for Wyoming’s Chad Muma and a handful of other options at the position. This draft is flush with edge rushers aplenty to fit a variety of schemes.
On offense, Denver could use an offensive lineman or maybe a tight end. There will be plenty of options to be found in the later rounds.
With Denver lacking a first-round pick, one would think the chances of finding a truly franchise-changing player are slim. This year, however, that’s simply not the case. There’s a generational player who will likely be available in the second and third rounds. He’s not another Tom Brady or a freakish wide receiver with legal troubles.
He’s a punter.
The Denver Broncos should draft San Diego State punter Matt Araiza and they should use a relatively early pick to do it.
Araiza averaged 51.19 yards per punt last season and broke a pair of NCAA records. He booted 39 punts of 50-plus yards and 18 punts of 60 yards or more to set new high-water marks. Additionally, he absolutely blasted two punts over 80 yards, topping out at 86 yards.
Araiza didn’t boom his season-best punt in Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, Laramie or another high-altitude venue in the Mountain West Conference. He did it in San Jose, punting from inside his own end zone and dropping the ball on the opposing 20-yard line before it rolled.
Now, imagine Araiza putting his cannon of a left leg to work in Denver at least eight weeks out of the year. That’s potentially record-shattering stuff.
But is a punter, even a once-in-a-generation punter, worth spending a third-round pick? It’s not the first time a punter has been projected in this window.
Bryan Anger was picked 70th overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the third round of the 2012 draft. Anger still holds the NFL rookie record for punting average (47.84 yards) and was both a Pro Bowl and All-Pro selection in 2021, now playing for the Dallas Cowboys.
Are the Jaguars happy to have invested that draft capital? Maybe. But is Anger still making a major impact in the NFL? Absolutely.
Teams are punting less than in the past, opting instead to run aggressive offensive plays on fourth down. But everybody punts in some capacity. Bad teams might punt more, but even the best teams have to boot the ball for field position. The Rams paid Johnny Hekker a league-most $3.7 million to punt 51 times in 17 regular-season games. He rewarded them with a 44.2-yard average and key field position changes during the Super Bowl run.
A comparatively large salary or sizable draft capital investment might seem like a stretch for a player whose impact is felt as little as three or four times per game. But it’s difficult to think of another position that can so quickly impact field position in a single play.
The Broncos have struggled on special teams — in almost every aspect except field-goal kicking — for at least a decade. Friday presents them with an opportunity to immediately change their punt team for the better and blow away from records along the way.