There are toddlers across Colorado who have never known a world where the Denver Broncos have beaten the Raiders. The last time Denver got the better of the matchup, their opponents were based in Oakland instead of Las Vegas.

In the final regular season game of the 2019 season for both teams, the Broncos held on to win 18-16 despite nearly 400 yards passing from Derek Carr. In 2020, a lot can be excused by the decimating injuries and 2021’s sweep saw head coach Vic Fangio kicked to the curb.