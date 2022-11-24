Denver Broncos senior defensive assistant Dom Capers takes part in drills during the NFL football team’s training camp Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at the Broncos’ headquarters in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Denver head coach Nathaniel Hackett has shown in 10 games this season that he is out of his element and needs to be relieved of his job. His replacement should be veteran Dom Capers, bottom, who is a senior defensive assistant and has 35 years of experience coaching in the NFL.
There are toddlers across Colorado who have never known a world where the Denver Broncos have beaten the Raiders. The last time Denver got the better of the matchup, their opponents were based in Oakland instead of Las Vegas.
In the final regular season game of the 2019 season for both teams, the Broncos held on to win 18-16 despite nearly 400 yards passing from Derek Carr. In 2020, a lot can be excused by the decimating injuries and 2021’s sweep saw head coach Vic Fangio kicked to the curb.
Somehow, 2022 feels even grosser. The Raiders are just as miserably bad as the Broncos and the Las Vegas defense is markedly worse. Russell Wilson, the quarter-billion-dollar man, regressed to replacement level and was twice out-played by a quarterback the Raiders (allegedly) don’t even want. And let’s not forget the report by Bill Plaschke of the Los Angeles Times that the Raiders don’t have the liquidity to fire Josh McDaniels and pay another coach, even if they wanted to.
Finally, Walmart has the potential to do some good because the Broncos don’t have that problem. The Walton-Penner ownership group could’ve fired and rehired the last six Broncos coaches and paid all the contracts in full. It’s well past time Nathaniel Hackett is shown the door.
The sweep by the Raiders is some sludgy icing on Hackett’s cruddy cake. Despite being handed a quarterback with a Super Bowl ring and nine Pro Bowl appearances, this offense is the worst in the league. If they scored 18 points in every game this season, the Broncos would be 9-1. Instead, they’ve averaged a league-worst 14.7 points per game. That’s worse than the Texans, Colts and every other team racing to the bottom for a strong draft pick in a quarterback-rich draft class. To make things even worse, Denver’s first-round pick will only strengthen Seattle, because it was part of the package that brought Wilson to the Broncos.
Hackett’s given up the finer points of game management to Jerry Rosburg, the assistant brought in specifically because of the head coach’s struggles. Now, he’s surrendered offensive play calling to Klint Kubiak, who mustered something slightly better than previous weeks, but still not nearly good enough. At this point, Hackett might as well be relieved of the head coach title, too.
Hackett’s inexperience, combined with the inexperience of his assistants, has been a recipe for disaster. The offense is a trainwreck and special teams have been atrocious. The only bright spot is the defense, the unit that Hackett has the least control over.
Nestled deep on the Broncos’ coaching staff, all the way down the list under senior defensive assistant, is Dom Capers. He has 48 years of coaching experience and 35 years in the NFL. He’s been coaching football longer than Hackett, 42, has been alive. When Hackett was a freshman at Blue Valley Northwest High School outside Kansas City, Capers won the 1996 Associated Press NFL Coach of the Year award. Although his career record isn’t spectacular at 49-81, he was able to lead the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans through their formative years as expansion teams. He has experience coaching in turbulent situations and, above all, he’s coached an NFL team before.
Trading out Hackett for Kubiak is swapping one nepotism hire for another. Promoting defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero opens the one great coach on this staff to defensive coordinator offers from other teams. If he’s locked in as defensive coordinator, only a head coaching offer will pull him from Denver before his contract is up.
Capers makes the most sense logistically and after this experience with a youthful “innovator,” doesn’t stability seem great? At least for the rest of this year. Afterward, if the Broncos want to promote Ejiro, hire Lane Kiffin, or pull some other insane stunt, at least it will feel like ownership held the coaching staff accountable for the struggles on the field.
Hackett isn’t the sole reason behind Denver’s struggles, but he’s the biggest one and his time in Denver should be over. A man brought in as an offensive-minded disruptor has made waves only with how poor that offense has been.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
Despite an overtime period last week, the Broncos still went under. For this week’s game against Carolina, that limbo bar has inched even lower. The current total of 35 points is the lowest since 2019, when the Steelers and Ravens had the same total for a battle between a pair of top-five scoring defenses with playoff implications. That outdoor, late-December matchup went over with Baltimore winning 28-10.
It’s safe to say the factors in this game are different. Between Denver’s league-worst offense and Carolina’s cast-off QB carousel, this remarkably low total is an indictment of the quality of these two teams.