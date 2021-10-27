The best time to trade Von Miller was 2017. The second-best time is now.
In honor of another trade deadline where the Denver Broncos will stay firmly mired in mediocrity, let’s take a quick look at what could have been if the team had shuffled off their best player to rebuild during or after the 2017 season.
1. Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen or Lamar Jackson could be the Broncos’ quarterback. Denver either has a second first-round pick to work with, or trades up from No. 5 to take the guy they want, all of whom, Rosen included, would be an improvement over Teddy Bridgewater.
2. The Broncos would have maximized Miller’s value. Granted, this one benefits from a little hindsight. But age is very much a factor, too. Miller had the highest AV (approximate value) on the Broncos from 2011 to 2018. Think of AV like the wins above replacement value in baseball. For eight seasons, Miller was the best guy on the team. But after 2018, Miller is unseated by Justin Simmons. This metric passes the eye test and numbers test. Miller is no longer the top dog.
3. It would have allowed the Broncos the chance to truly stink and, thus, rebuild. Yes, they’ve been bad. But this team has never truly been blown up and Miller is the reason why. 2017 was the closest to a true rebuilding year, when Gary Kubiak was replaced by a woefully underprepared Vance Joseph. The 2020 season could be chalked up, in part, to Miller missing the entire season. One of the best ways to build a healthy franchise, especially without a franchise quarterback, is to spend two or three years picking in the top five of the draft. With Miller, that’s not going to happen. No matter who is at quarterback.
But enough with living in the past. Let’s come back to the present trade deadline.
The Broncos get brownie points for bringing in linebacker Kenny Young, even if it was out of desperation. Sentinel sports reporter James Burky is the only Rams fan I know and he expressed his disappointment with Young’s departure on Twitter.
The numbers and eye test back it up. The Rams are a top-10 defensive unit and Young did a little bit of everything for them. He’s second in tackles, fifth in sacks, sixth in QB hits. Young is the only Rams player to both force and recover a fumble this season and has even defended a couple passes.
Watching his highlights, he flies around the field and seems to have good instincts. He’s a nice addition and seems like exceptional value in exchange for a sixth-round pick, especially with the Rams sending a seventh-round pick in return. He’s not even farmed out from the Vikings.
There’s still the looming question of Miller, though. At 32 years old, he’s lost a step, but statistically he’s still a top 20-edge rusher. Injuries have been a recurring issue, but it’s hard to find a player at his age who hasn’t dealt with something in an 11-year career. Assuming the ankle sprain isn’t severe, there’s a market to trade Miller. Perhaps the most interested party would be inside the division, only a few hundred miles east down Interstate 70. The Broncos probably don’t want to see Miller twice a year, so the best home for the linebacker would be in the NFC, where Miller would provide an immediate upgrade to every contender but the Cardinals.
If the Broncos are dead set against offloading Miller, the least they can do is trade cornerback Kyle Fuller. With Ronald Darby, Bryce Callahan and Patrick Surtain II all playing well, it’s time to get some draft capital for him and let this season go. General Manager George Paton needs to take this away from Vic Fangio. There is such a thing as too many cornerbacks. The Saints expressed interest in Fuller back in September, before he was embarrassed by the Steelers and Big Ben. There are plenty of contenders in the NFC who could use a solid-if-inconsistent corner like Fuller.
It’s extremely unlikely that the Broncos become sellers at the trade deadline. It doesn’t fit what this franchise has done in the past. But it’s past time to start the 2017 rebuild. Better late than never.
