The Broncos’ trade of pass-rusher Bradley Chubb, right, to Miami on Tuesday made sense given the talent and injury-prone nature of Chubb. Getting a first-round pick in return was key. A surprise at the deadline was that neither Jerry Jeudy, 10 below, nor Melvin Gordon, 25 below, were moved.
There’s a lot to unpack with the Denver Broncos trading edge rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. It signals how management feels (not great) about the playoff prospects for this year’s team. It draws attention to his history of injuries despite a blue-chip pedigree. It signals the optimism around Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto, both of whom positively ooze potential.
But above all, it’s just sad.
There are a lot of reasons why trading Chubb is sensible. The Broncos were deadline sellers and needed to secure draft capital, especially at positions with ready replacements. The team secured first- and fourth-round picks for a player with a checkered injury history.
But think back to 2020. Remember Chubb turning in a Pro Bowl-caliber season? He displayed physical dominance that the current Broncos’ edge rushers can’t match. Browning has incredible burst and Bonitto uses skill to win at the point of attack, but neither player can simply overpower an opposing player in the way Chubb can.
Chubb also had one of the greatest rookie campaigns in franchise history. While he only finished third in the defensive rookie of the year voting for 2018, he tallied 12 sacks, edging out Von Miller for the most by a Broncos rookie. He tied for the eighth-most by a rookie in league history. He had a career-best 36 pressures, more than two per game, and you could see his impact each and every series.
In between those incredible campaigns, injuries sidelined the now 26-year-old player. Out of 74 potential starts, Chubb has made only 49. While missing that much time isn’t his fault and 66% is not the worst start rate for a former first-round pick, it’s still enough to want to avoid a long-term investment. And make no mistake, while a new contract has yet to be announced, Miami will be paying a lot for Chubb’s services.
What’s more surprising about the trade deadline is the moves the Broncos didn’t make. Jerry Jeudy, Albert Okwuegbunam and Melvin Gordon are still on the roster.
Some teams expressed interest in Jeudy, including the Packers, according to KOA 850-AM Broncos insider Benjamin Allbright. But the price teams were willing to pay and the price sought by the Broncos “weren’t close.” That’s not necessarily a surprise given Jeudy’s lackluster performance until last weekend and his propensity for dropping passes.
As for Okwuegbunam, Allbright says teams weren’t interested in sending assets for the tight end.
But the most surprising player still on the Broncos’ roster after the trade deadline is Gordon, who was neither traded nor cut after a tumultuous few weeks. That’s even after this backfield group got extremely busy.
Miami’s trade for Chubb even brought in another running back, Chase Edmonds, who has consistently seen use as a third-down option in Arizona and Miami. Marlon Mack was swiped from San Francisco’s practice squad after Mike Boone went to injured reserve with an ankle injury. Latavius Murray seems to be a favorite of coach Nathanial Hackett and let’s not forget that the Broncos most talented running back, Javonte Williams, is only injured for this season. He’ll be back in the mix for next year’s campaign.
While the trade deadline delivered some not-so-surprising outcomes, it’s good to remember the contributions of Chubb. Although he battled injuries, his play when healthy was outstanding. By all accounts, he’s an excellent leader and teammate, and maybe he’ll be a strong contributor to Miami’s Super Bowl aspirations.
Hopefully, the picks Denver got in return can help find the next generation of stars to help fix the franchise.
I’M NOT A BETTING MAN, BUT…
With not quite half the season in the books, let’s look at some Broncos betting stats so far this season. Despite ever-decreasing totals for over/unders this season, Denver had hit the under in seven of eight games. The only game that went over was the 32-23 loss to Las Vegas, which went over by 10 points.
The Broncos are 3-5 against the spread, winning but failing to cover against the Texans, and losing but successfully covering against the Chargers. All other spread outcomes matched the game result.