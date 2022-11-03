There’s a lot to unpack with the Denver Broncos trading edge rusher Bradley Chubb to the Miami Dolphins. It signals how management feels (not great) about the playoff prospects for this year’s team. It draws attention to his history of injuries despite a blue-chip pedigree. It signals the optimism around Baron Browning and Nik Bonitto, both of whom positively ooze potential.

But above all, it’s just sad.