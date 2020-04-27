Get ready for fireworks.
After five years of poor offensive play led by meh quarterbacks, the Denver Broncos should be plenty exciting in 2020. Drew Lock went 4-1 in five starts to end the 2019 season and looked like a franchise QB.
With Courtland Sutton, Phillip Lindsay and Noah Fant as the only real weapons last season, opposing teams could scheme ways to stop Denver’s offense.
That will change when the team takes the field this season.
Broncos General Manager John Elway vowed to build around Lock and he delivered. In free agency, Elway signed Melvin Gordon to give his QB another weapon in the backfield and Graham Glasgow to keep Lock upright.
The NFL draft, which concluded Saturday, was where Elway did his best shopping for offensive weapons.
First up was wide receiver Jerry Jeudy in the first round. The Alabama product is already one of the best route-runners in the NFL, having perfected the ability to get open by subtle movements and precise routes. Pairing him with Sutton on the outside will keep defenses from doubling the third-year star, which repeatedly happened late last season.
One receiver wasn’t enough for Elway, who grabbed slot maven KJ Hamler in the second round. Hamler’s speed gives Denver’s offense a different look, one that has been lacking in past seasons.
Many fans were probably scratching their heads over Elway’s back-to-back WR picks, but in order to keep up with Kansas City, the Broncos have to score some points. Now they can.
Lacking a center for the offensive line, Elway used one of his third-round picks on LSU’s Lloyd Cushenberry. Although both Elway and coach Vic Fangio said Cushenberry would compete for the starting role, the best-case scenario is that he provides an anchor for the offensive line.
As if having one fast tight end — Fant — wasn’t enough, Elway drafted Lock’s former teammate at Missouri, Albert Okwuegbunam, to give Denver two athletic, speedy tight ends to stretch the middle of the field. Okwuegbunam clocked a 4.49 time in the 40-yard dash at the combine.
Some fans will lament the fact that Elway didn’t draft a tackle to replace Garret Bolles, but the oft-penalized left tackle was solid during Lock’s five-game showcase. If Bolles, helped by offensive line coach Mike Munchak, can continue to show improvement, the offensive line will be solid.
Elway did say after the draft that Bolles and Elijah Wilkinson, who was the starting right tackle for most of last season, will battle for the starting job. Denver needs Ja’Wuan James, who was injured for most of last season after signing a big contract in free agency, to be healthy and productive.
Elway didn’t just focus on offense in the draft. The former QB knows defense wins championships, with Denver having ridden a ferocious defense to a win in Super Bowl 50.
Cornerback Michael Ojemudia may not have been the player fans wanted to get in the third round, but the former Iowa Hawkeye is a perfect fit for Fangio’s defense.
Ojemudia is lanky, 6-foot-1, and a willing tackler, a must in Fangio’s scheme, and he is a solid zone defender, which makes him perfect for Fangio.
The Broncos also added depth along the defensive line with McTelvin Agim, who will be a star based on his name alone.
Linebacker Justin Strnad gives Denver’s inside linebackers an athleticism that has been lacking, with eight sacks, 14 pass breakups and four interceptions during his college career. Edge rusher Derek Tzsucka might be from a small school, North Dakota State, but his ability to get to the quarterback can’t be questioned — 29.5 career sacks.
Assuming Fangio and defensive coordinator Ed Donatell can coach up the young players and the newcomers — cornerback A.J. Bouye and defensive tackle Jurrell Casey — continue to play to their career norms, the Broncos defense will still be strong.
Unlike in years past, the defense won’t feel it has to pitch a shutout or score points to win the game. The defense can sit on the sideline and watch how all the pieces fit when the offense is on the field.
I can’t wait to do the same thing from the couch in my living room.