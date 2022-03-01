When the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team finally got back on the court in January, the Mavs had a different look.
Savannah Domgaard, who had been in the all-graduate-student starting five, was injured, so Monica Brooks got the call.
It meant a slight adjustment in positions, but one that actually worked better. Brooks, a 6-foot-1 junior, is comfortable in the low post, so that allowed Kelsey Siemons to move back to the perimeter, where she prefers to play.
“I love playing with Monica,” Siemons said earlier this season. “I think we mesh really well together. She definitely plays the inside game better, so I think that fits the role we needed.
“We needed that inside-outside player, and when I was the 5, I just wasn’t as comfortable with my back to the basket as she is. I think having her there and me as the 4, it fills the roles we need.”
Brooks played sparingly last season, still learning CMU’s system after transferring from Central Community College in Nebraska.
“I understand things a lot better than last year,” the soft-spoken Brooks said after a game earlier this season when she was still coming off the bench. “I’m just picking up on everything.”
The lineup change was made out of necessity, but Brooks took advantage of the opportunity and has started every game in 2022, with Domgaard now in reserve.
During preseason workouts, guards Dani Turner and Mariah Martin had an idea that a lineup with Brooks could be a good thing.
“In preseason Mariah and I, when we’d come in and shoot with Coach (Taylor Wagner), we would always be like, ‘So, what do you think of Monica with us in the starting five?’ Kind of trying to gear him toward that a little bit, just because we knew that she would mesh really well with us,” Turner said.
“She was a threat in the post and outside. It helps us so much open up the paint and we can get in and drive. She can relocate, hit a 3 and everybody else can relocate and hit a 3, and she’s very unselfish.”
Brooks is listed as a guard on CMU’s roster, but she’s developed into a back-to-the-basket post player. She averages 7.4 points a game, but in the 16 games she’s started, she’s averaged 9.4 points. She’s hit 10 3-pointers this season, eight since January, but it’s in the paint where she’s been invaluable, shooting 55.6% from the field.
After the Mavericks defeated Colorado School of Mines two weeks ago, Wagner said Brooks “totally changed the makeup of our team. We’ve got five scorers on the floor. They’ve got to honor everybody. It’s opened up everything and it’s nice to play that way.”
After a 13-point performance against South Dakota Mines early last month, Wagner liked Brooks’ defensive improvement maybe more than her offensive output.
And he knew she was only scratching the surface of what she can do with the ball in the low post. She had a breakout game Saturday at Fort Lewis, dominating inside by hitting nine of 10 shots from the field for a career-high 19 points.
The Mavs will need that in the playoffs, starting tonight at Brownson Arena against CU-Colorado Springs in the quarterfinals of the RMAC Tournament. Tipoff is at 5:30 p.m., followed by the men’s game against Metro State.
“I honestly feel like she’s got more in her down there, too,” Wagner said after the South Dakota Mines game. “In practice we’ve seen it where she’s got a little bit more arsenal down there. She’s gonna break out. She’s just getting more confidence and like I said, she can score anywhere on the floor. She gives us a different look.”