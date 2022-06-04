Janson Reeder never forgot the sting of being eliminated from the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series.
After Cowley College (Kansas) fell 12-8 to Central Arizona College on June 2, 2021, the outfielder knew there was still work to be done. He and his fellow freshmen had the goal to bring Cowley its first championship since 1998, and they were determined to see that through.
“I remember telling (assistant) coach Butch (Rea) while we were leaving last year that I wanted to come back and win it all,” Reeder said. “Not just for me, but for Cowley. For the coaches, for everyone. The history here at Cowley is great, and I want to be a part of that.”
Now, the Tigers are at the step of glory and have made multiple comebacks to earn a spot in the championship game.
Cowley could slug as well as anyone else at the 2021 JUCO World Series, but the rotation and bullpen was inconsistent at best.
The Tigers went 1-2, allowed 38 runs, had a 12.75 ERA and a tournament-worst .396 opposing batting average.
“I felt like we had the best offense (in 2021) but we were struggling on the pitching side of things. The offenses here are the best in the country, and hitting alone only takes you so far,” Reeder said. “So this year, we really have it all.”
So what changed? The biggest differences are experience and depth for the pitchers.
The Tigers’ Achilles heel from last season no longer hampers them and is key in their victories.
Reliever Isaac Stebens came in for relief in the Tigers’ wins over McLennan Community College (Texas) and College of Central Florida, and has allowed one hit and no runs in five innings.
In the win over Walters State Community College (Tennessee) on Thursday, the Tigers’ allowed five runs in the first two innings before holding the Senators to three in the rest of the game.
Many of those sophomores who decided to return are older and wiser from the shortcomings of last season’s JUCO appearance.
Take Miguel Fulgencio for example. On paper, he’s just as dominant as he was last year, which was his first as a full-time pitcher.
“Miguel has worked hard to increase his velocity. He can make adjustments that he wasn’t able to make in the past,” coach Darren Burroughs said.
Fulgencio has a sub-2.00 ERA, five saves, a 6-0 record and has struck out 52 batters in 42 ⅓ innings this season.
Fulgencio had opportunities to play elsewhere after the early exit, but the reliever and closer opted to stay with Cowley.
“Coming here last year was nice and all but I wanted to be back because I felt like we had more to prove,” Fulgencio said. “I wanted to come back for the coaches, I love them.”
Meanwhile, newcomers such as Aaron Weber, Chance Condit and Chance Cox have made immediate impacts.
And having several guys who can give an inning or two of solid relief, or eat up innings to give others rest in the gauntlet that is the JUCO World Series.
But just as important as the measurables has been the heart of these Cowley Tigers.
Both Fulgencio and Reeder expressed their deep admiration and love for the program. They and their fellow sophomores took it upon themselves to coach the freshmen on preparing mentally and physically for JUCO so that there was no repeat of last year.
“I told them to not overdo things. I feel like with most of the young guys, they feel like they have to be perfect, but I just tell them to have fun, it’s baseball,” Fulgencio said. “Like the pitchers, I told them to go up there, be smooth and throw to the catcher.”
And for Reeder, today is an opportunity to give back to a program that has given him a family.
“The reason why I came back is the history of Cowley baseball. We have won two national championships here and I want to be a part of that, I want to be a part of the third,” Reeder said. “I would die for everyone here. I would die for coach Lefty (Burroughs), coach Buck (assistant coach Brock Buckingham), any of these players. They’re my brothers.”