Aiden Swonger, left, and Nolan Swonger, right, return shots Friday during the first round of the 18-16 Australian Singles division at the Western Slope Open at the Elliott Tennis Center. The Swongers are one set of brothers playing in the highest boys singles division at the tournament. The other set of brothers are Matt Silzell, below left, and Nick Silzell, below left. Matt Silzell beat Nolan Swonger in the first round.
Matt Silzell playing in a match Friday morning at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Mick Silzell playing in a match Friday morning at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Matt Silzell playing in a match Friday morning at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Ailen Swonger playing in a match Friday morning at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Ailen Swonger playing in a match Friday morning at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Nolan Swonger playing in a match Friday morning at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Nolan Swonger playing in a match Friday morning at the Elliott Tennis Center.
Nolan Swonger playing in a match Friday morning at the Elliott Tennis Center.
While the Western Slope Open has changed names and grown over the years, one thing has stayed constant — families sharing their love for tennis.
This year’s 18-16 Australian singles bracket features two pairs of brothers — Matt and Nick Silzell, and Aiden and Nolan Swonger.
This is the second year the Swonger brothers have played in the tournament. Their family is originally from Silverton, a town with a population below 700 people, so they didn’t play much tennis growing up.
After moving to Grand Junction, the sport gained traction in the family after Aiden picked it up.
“He wanted to play soccer but everyone was too good, so he tried tennis instead,” Nolan said.
Aiden took the jab from his brother in stride.
“And I ended up really liking it,” he said.
In their first Western Slope Open appearance last year, the brothers overbooked themselves.
“We signed up for as many events as we possibly could,” Aiden said.
“We had an event almost every hour for three days,” Nolan added.
The two have bonded over their shared love of the sport, often spending hours practicing and playing against each other. So, they know each other’s playing styles better than anyone.
“It actually makes it difficult to play other people because you know each other so well,” Nolan said. “Aiden hits really flat shots, so I struggle if someone hits something that pops above me.”
Because they both play tennis, the brothers are able to push each other to practice and work out, Aiden said.
In Friday’s Western Slope Open matches, Nolan lost to Matt Silzell 6-1, 6-0 and faced Nate Claassen in the consolation first round late Friday. Aiden lost 6-1, 6-0 to Henry Shrader and faced Jack Fry, also in the consolation first round late Friday.
Now, the brothers want to face off.
“I’m hoping because it will be a free win,” Nolan said.
Aiden was quick to correct his brother.
“Hoping to get that far, is what he means,” he said.
Meanwhile, two Grand Junction High School tennis players are watching their younger brother come into his own.
Nick and Matt Silzell are both staples on the Tigers’ team and represented Grand Junction in the 2021 state tournament.
Bad news for future players at rival schools — there’s a third Silzell on the way.
Ben Silzell is playing in the 14-12 French singles bracket. On Friday, he lost to Ryan Rosenberg 6-4, 6-2 and plays either Jude Knaysi, Zephariah Berger or Benjamin Miller in the consolation semifinals.
“It’s so fun to watch them and learn what they do and make myself better,” Ben said.
Nick has coached Ben in tennis lessons in the past, too. Both he and Matt have been impressed with Ben’s growth.
“I’ve been gone for mostly the entire summer and he’s so much better than when I left,” Matt said. “He hits so hard now. He used just dink it around and I was like, ‘Man, this guy stinks.’”
Meanwhile, Nick and Matt are hoping for a chance to play against one another. Matt plays John Miller at 12:30 p.m. today in the championship bracket and Nick faces Nate Claassen or Nolan Swonger in the consolation semifinals.
But, the Silzell brothers wouldn’t mind facing each other.
“(When we play each other) it’s definitely more laid back than when we play other people,” Nick said. “There just isn’t as much pressure.”