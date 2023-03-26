Lia Brown does not get many opportunities to take a shot on goal, so she figured she might as well take a chance when she gets one.
The Fruita Monument High School sophomore defender netted her only attempt on a cold, blustery Saturday to lift the Wildcats to a 1-0 victory over Class 4A Northridge in a non-conference girls soccer game at Canyon View Park.
“The ball was just coming to me, so I went for it,” Brown said. “I noticed the defenders weren’t coming up (to play the ball), so that gave me an opportunity to go up and play some offense.”
Brown took possession of a loose ball on the left side about 25 yards out and launched it to the upper corner of the far-right post out of the reach of the Northridge goalkeeper. Brown scored in the 25th minute of the first half. It was her first goal of the season.
Fruita Monument (4-2) possessed the ball for most of the game, including the second half, to hold off the 7th-ranked Grizzlies (2-1) out of Greeley. The Wildcats had eight shots, Northridge six. Fruita goalkeeper Amber Rice had six saves.
“We played really well today,” Fruita coach Ethan Johnson said. “We had a lot of girls gone for break. It’s really exciting to see a crew step up to the challenge and get it done. We scrapped out a good win.”
Several Fruita Monument players were out for spring break or injuries, leaving the Wildcats with only four available substitute players.
With a lack of players available, Johnson had the Wildcats focus more on taking their time, making good passes and timely, calculated attacks so they could conserve much-needed energy for the entire 80 minutes.
“This team is filled with very talented players, so we focus on three simple core things,” Johnson said. “We were focused on our game and not worried about outside factors. They did the simple things well. We had a little lapse in the first half, maybe 10 minutes. Northridge picked it up a little and pressed us, but we kept it to the basics. We took a deep breath and connected passes.”
The Wildcats generated five of their shots on goal in the first half. They also had five corner kicks in the game. Northridge, however, nearly tied the game in the final minute of the first half when captain Sunny Yarnell picked off Rice’s goalkeeper kick and fired a shot on goal. Rice reacted quickly and made a key save.
Fruita (2-1) maintained possession of the ball most of the second half, moving the ball deep into Northridge territory multiple times.
“I thought this game was very important because last week we played some not so challenging teams,” Brown said. “This week was a challenge. I’m proud of the way we played, especially since we didn’t have many subs at all. We pushed through it. It was a tough, physical game.”
After opening the season with losses to 5th-ranked Cherry Creek and Ralston Valley, Fruita has won four straight and begins Southwestern League play Thursday night against Central.
“I’m really hoping we make it past the second round of the playoffs,” Brown said. “We have a lot of potential. Even though we are missing some players, we have some players from JV that can step up. I’m really excited for the rest of our season.”
Johnson sees it as well.
“We’ve played some good competition at the beginning of the season,” Johnson said. “It showed us we needed to work on some things. The potential is here, and I think the willingness to put in the work is here.”Girls Lacrosse
Fruita Monument beat Rangeview 17-4 behind five goals from Olivia O’Hara.
Addie Stehman scored four goals, Kendall Roehm and Aleah Danner scored three goals and Maggie Nycum scored two. Kristalyn Piloni had two assists. Kylynn Tanner saved four shots.
Baseball
Central committed seven errors and lost to Valley Christian (Arizona) 14-4 to close out its appearance in an Arizona tournament.
Central led 1-0 after the first inning before allowing 10 runs over the next three innings. Trailing 14-1 in the fifth, Central (3-5) scored three runs to pull a little closer.
Lewis Coonts, Jaxxon Collins and Benton Kellerby each went 2 for 3. Coonts scored twice, Collins had two RBI and Kellerby had one. Collins and Rylan Nostrand had the only extra-base hits for Central.
Kaden Guerrieri allowed five runs on five hits, including a home run, in two innings.
Chandler (Arizona) 12, Palisade 1: The Bulldogs (2-6) scored one run in the fourth to avoid their second shutout.