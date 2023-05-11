Great players make great plays in big games.
Liana Bryant is a great player.
The senior striker scored five goals as the Central High School girls soccer team beat Battle Mountain 5-2 in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs at Unity Field on Wednesday.
Bryant was limited to only a couple of touches in the first half as the Husky defenders did everything they could to slow her down.
But a quicker tempo and better positioning allowed Bryant to take over and give Central (11-5) the first home playoff win in program history.
“It was very frustrating, especially when you’re going against a back line that likes to push up very fast. But I adjusted to it,” Bryant said. “They liked to push up almost to the half line, so I just started waiting at the half line for either the ball to go over their heads or tried to cut in front of them to take the ball away from them.”
The Huskies hounded Bryant for most of the first half and didn’t allow a clean shot for the entire period. In addition to positioning, 15th-seeded Central also emphasized fewer touches on offensive possessions. When players have four or five touches with the ball, that allows defenders time to get set. But going to one or two touches means the passing is frequent and that defenders can’t get in position.
Those adjustments exploited a Battle Mountain defense that had allowed only 18 goals entering Wednesday’s game.
Bryant had a pair of 1-on-1 opportunities with goalie Elle Glendinning to open the second half, but Glendinning was aggressive and left the box to snuff out any shot chances.
But you can only tease a beast for so long before it gets loose.
“Either I’d simply kick it over her or cross cut it to the right post, which I got twice. So I think I found my areas,” Bryant said.
That’s a justified thought.
That’s how Bryant netted her first two goals, which came within 30 seconds of each other. Bryant’s third came after a goal from No. 18 Battle Mountain (9-5-2). Glendinning was prepared for Bryant to attack right so Bryant placed her shot into the left side of the net — with her left foot, no less.
“It was such a close game that I think we needed at least a goal, not to get too comfortable, but (to give us confidence),” Bryant said.
Battle Mountain scored again but Central responded with another goal. Bryant’s first attempt at a fifth ended with her limping off the field after appearing to slip. But she quickly returned to the game to score her fifth goal.
Lizzie Stice, Rhyan Mason, Lauryn Spencer and Danessa Cordero all had assists
Coach Doug Beach also praised the midfielders for their play in setting up the scoring opportunities. Beach singled out Stice.
“She’s controlling that middle and that back middle so well,” he said. “She just messes things up. She’s like a little bee, she pesters people. She’ll steal the ball before you even know it, she never quits and she’s all over the place. You can’t coach that, she’s a natural.”
Warriors goaltender Jasmine Hernandez held down the fort during the scoreless first half with a handful of key saves. Two of them came on set pieces.
“They put the ball down and went really quick, so it was challenging to tell my team where they’re at and get them on girls quickly while also not losing sight of the ball. But once that ball is up, that’s really the only thing I’m looking at,” Hernandez said.
The win also came in front of a home crowd, Central’s first local playoff game in 14 years.
Having that support and the comfort of staying home helped the team, Hernandez said.
The Warriors will either visit No. 2 Dakota Ridge host No. 31 Palmer Ridge in the second round.
No matter the outcome of the next game, it’s fun to be a Warrior on the pitch. Central had zero playoff wins in program history before last season. Now, it has two.
“We’re getting to the point where we know how to win. It’s been a thing at Central where teams were good but they didn’t know how to win. And that’s the thing, you gotta know how to win,” Beach said. “We know how to win a game and everybody knows what’s expected of them, and that’s big. Every player knows their expectations, what we want from them and what we need from them.”
In other Class 4A soccer action Palisade lost 4-0 at Durango.
Baseball
Pinch-hitter Dylon Larson’s RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning lifted Palisade to its 13th straight win, a 2-1 victory over Montrose.
In his first at-bat since April 26, Larson, pinch-hitting for Alex Morrall, swung and missed at the first two pitches before taking a ball. On the 2-1 pitch, the freshman hit the ball to center field to score Ethan Embrey, who had singled leading off the inning and stole second during Larson’s at-bat.
Brett Rozman had the other RBI for Palisade (15-6), an RBI single in the third inning.
Larson’s double was the only extra-base hit among the Bulldogs’ eight hits in the game.
Ryker Harsah earned the win in relief, allowing three hits and striking out two in two scoreless innings.
Josh Zotto shut down the Montrose batters, allowing only one unearned run on four hits with eight strikeouts in his five innings.
Boys Lacrosse
Fruita Monument’s season ended with a 13-9 loss to Windsor in the first round of the 4A playoffs on Tuesday.
The game was the final one for coach Kevin Costanza, who is moving to South Carolina later this month. Costanza helped guide the team to its first playoff win last season.
Tennis
Day 1 of the state tennis tournaments for Classes 3A-5A has been pushed back from today to Friday because of heavy rain expected in Pueblo, CHSAA announced Wednesday.
The city was under a severe thunderstorm warning on Wednesday.
Friday’s matches will be played at two sites — Pueblo City Park and Pueblo South High School. Saturday’s matches will only be played at Pueblo City Park.