Central’s Liana Bryant, right, has a shot blocked by Holy Family’s Tea Whitlock on Wednesday during the Warriors’ 2-1 double-overtime victory in the Class 4A playoffs. Bryant scored both of Central’s goals in the win, the first playoff victory in program history.
Central's Jazzmyn Fenn, 11, attempts to clear the ball past midfield as Holy Family's Piper Welling defends during the second half of the Warriors' 2-1 double-overtime victory in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
Central coach Doug Beach gives his team some instruction during a timeout before the first overtime period Wednesday in the Warriors' 2-1 double-overtime victory over Holy Family in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs.
The Central Warriors celebrate Wednesday after defeating Holy Family 2-1 in double overtime in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. It was the first playoff victory in program history for Central.
Stefan Brodsky/Special to the Sentinel
Stefan Brodsky/Special to the Sentinel
By Stefan Brodsky/Special to the Sentinel
Central High School has existed for more than 80 years.
On Wednesday, the girls soccer team became the first in school history to advance in the playoffs after outlasting Holy Family 2-1 in overtime.
“This is the first time any soccer team in Central history has won a playoff game, boys or girls,” said a giddy Doug Beach, the Central coach. “We still haven’t peaked yet but they played their best game. They played hard, they played well.”
Liana Bryant scored both goals for the Warriors (10-6) and has 23 this season.
In fact, Central scored every goal on Wednesday.
Bryant’s first gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead, a score that would have stayed if not for a once-in-a-blue moon mistake.
The Tigers (8-6) were crowding the Central box and one player passed across the goal. The ball happened to bounce off of Elizabeth Stice’s foot, and awkwardly spun into Central’s goal with three minutes left, Beach said.
But don’t get it twisted — Stice was instrumental in the Warriors’ win.
“(Holy Family) had a one on one with our goal and she came out of nowhere to kick it away,” Beach said. “Lizzie Stice saved our butts today, she played the game of her life. Lauren Spencer had another great game, too. She had so many takeaways and steals.”
Spencer also assisted one of Bryant’s goals.
It was a windy day, so Holy Family chose to play with the wind in the first overtime period. Central’s stayed strong and benefited from the gusts in the second extra period. Bryant scored the golden goal seven minutes into the second OT to make history.
The Warriors are 3-0 in overtime games this season. They’ll visit the No. 1 seed Windsor on Saturday.
“Our team has tenacity, they don’t give up,” Beach said. “They’re young and make mistakes that will need to be ironed out later, but they just don’t give up.”