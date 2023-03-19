The grunts of someone pushing themselves to run faster on the second rep, the smack of footballs hitting receivers’ gloves, the barking of orders from coaches and team captains to run it again. These are the hallmark sounds of the dog days of summer — football tryouts.

Only, this is the scene at Stocker Stadium on a sunny March day for the tryouts of the Grand Valley Kursed, the latest semi-pro football team to set up shop in Grand Junction.