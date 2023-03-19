The grunts of someone pushing themselves to run faster on the second rep, the smack of footballs hitting receivers’ gloves, the barking of orders from coaches and team captains to run it again. These are the hallmark sounds of the dog days of summer — football tryouts.
Only, this is the scene at Stocker Stadium on a sunny March day for the tryouts of the Grand Valley Kursed, the latest semi-pro football team to set up shop in Grand Junction.
Jesse Bradford, a player/owner for the Kursed, revived semi-pro football in the area to provide stability and a safe space for adults who have long hung up the cleats.
“We have the high schools, we have the college and stuff like that, but there’s (nothing) after the season’s done. … Football is something that can help with mental health and suicide prevention,” said Bradford. “And that’s where we come in. We want to provide the ability to have people to still love the game to be a part of a team. There are a lot of fathers that I know who still want to play the game. There are a lot of students who don’t have (football) opportunities after graduation. And so we’re trying to provide that with this team.”
The Kursed are the first semi-pro team to come to the valley since the Grand Junction Gladiators, who competed in the Colorado Football League. Bradford played on the Gladiators before they fizzled out, partly due to a drop in player numbers.
Bradford is from Colorado Springs and played for Fountain-Fort Carson High School and went to Otero Junior College. He joined the Gladiators in the 2010s to stay close to the game and found a community there. He wants to provide that with the Kursed not only through the semi-pro team but also through youth teams. Bradford also wants to have cheerleaders and a mascot.
Bradford wants to make up for what he sees as a lack of investment in the community.
“It’s my 12th year here and GJ is only now getting a rec center? Maybe? … Yes, we’re an outdoor vacation, travel town. But there’s a strong presence here with depression with these kids, with these players, with these athletes,” he said. “And if we don’t invest in our community, it’s gonna get bad. It’s already been bad for a long time.”
Why they joined
Bradford got the wheels turning for the Kursed in Spring 2022. Grand Valley Kursed Sports, the LLC name for the business, was officially filed in December 2022. Bradford has brought on a handful of people to help run the operation.
Nick Held and Tyson Weiss joined a few months into the process as coaches. Held is the team’s head coach and Weiss coaches the defense.
Weiss is from the area and has coached flag football for years. He loves to provide football for the community.
“I played some in high school, just pick-up games here and there around town,” Weiss said. “Have some experience and get out, meet the community and the kids out there to do it. Kids love football in this community.”
Held played one season of football at Central High School in the 2000s. He played semi-pro football in the 2010s as a way to save himself from a sedentary lifestyle. Held played for the Gladiators for five years, then played for a team in Denver.
“I graduated in ‘06 and pretty much did nothing. And then I found football again from a player on the Gladiators,” Held said.
The nothingness of a free schedule is an issue many ex-athletes face. They train seemingly ‘round the clock for one or multiple sports. After high school or college, if they’re lucky, what was central to their life disappears.
Shelby Snyder, who played baseball at Fruita Monument, experienced that. Football was his first love but he played baseball in high school because he thought the diamond offered him a better path to playing college sports.
“My senior year, my brother passed away. So I took a year off of all sports and went down a down bad path,” Snyder said. “Gang violence, that’s the cool thing now. (Kids) think getting into drugs and stuff is cool. But football — when you’re out the football field, it makes, takes all those thoughts in your head away.
“And it just, it gives you like, motivation that something to look forward to and something to work for. Instead of putting (your energy) towards drugs and alcohol and partying, you get an opportunity to play football.”
The road ahead
Running a semi-pro team in Grand Junction is no small task.
The biggest hurdles are finances and participation.
“The money is always hard just because of what you have to pay. The fees, uniforms, equipment, stadium costs, there’s all of that coming into play,” Held said.
Bradford said the collective cost of upstarting the team is north of $7,000. On top of that, the Kursed will have to travel to the Front Range for all of their road games. Players aren’t paid, either.
“I think getting equipment will be the biggest hill to climb because not everyone has helmets or shoulder pads,” Bradford said. “Shoulder pads are easy to come by but helmets are different. They’re so expensive nowadays. Our plan (to cover those costs) is to find sponsors, player fees, and run some youth camps.”
Bradford said he wants to toe the line between raising money to cover costs while also staying true to the spirit of the Kursed — make sports accessible.
Getting players to show up will also be a challenge.
As adults not getting paid, there are no real obligations for them to show up for every game or every practice. Even those who do see the value in it such as Snyder may not be able to make it for every road game because of work or life events.
“You’ll have some people show up to practice one week and then next week there’s a different group,” Held said. “When I was in Denver, every practice was different people. You maybe had a core group of three or four players, but other than that you might have a random player this week, and another one next week.”
Held said game day tended to be when players showed up so coaches at to keep game plans simple.
And that’s another line to walk. Coaches want to develop winning game plans because this is a competition, after all. But they can’t run anything too extravagant since turnout for practices might be an issue.
The Kursed held their tryouts at Stocker and had a small turnout.
Coaches, including Weiss and Held, ran drills for youth before shifting to adults. Coaches had players run the 40-yard dash, long jump, L drills and shuttle drills.
Practices start soon and the Kursed’s first game is on May 6. Their first home game is on May 13 at Central High School. For more information, visit championshipfootballleague.com or the Grand Valley Kursed Facebook page.
“If it wasn’t for the (coaches and players), the guys that we have right now, this task would seem even more impossible than it is,” Bradford said.