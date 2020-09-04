Local bull rider Ty Wallace had a great ride to take the lead at Gunnison’s Cattlemen’s Days Rodeo on Thursday.
The Collbran native scored an 87.5 on a bull named Stace Smith.
Wallace will only have one ride in Gunnison and his score will remain as other bull riders will compete with the winner and other money winners determined after Saturday night’s rodeo.
In this abbreviated season with many rodeos canceled due to COVID-19, Wallace is looking to solidify his position for another trip to the National Finals Rodeo.
He currently sits in 11th in the overall standings with just under $48,000 in prize money. The top 15 qualify for the NFR.
Wallace has battled injuries the past couple of years and is now looking for his fourth trip to the NFR, the last one coming in 2017 when finished No. 3 in the world standings with more than $300,000 in prize money.
With less rodeos this year, competitors are searching for whatever rodeos are available. That’s why the small town of Gunnison is drawing some big names this weekend, including lots of previous NFR qualifiers in every category.
The list of competitors at Gunnison includes one of the biggest names in rodeo and the biggest name in bull riding. Oklahoma’s Sage Kimzey is scheduled to ride Saturday night.
Kimzey has dominated the bull riding category for more than a half decade and has won the last six world titles. This year he’s sits third in the standings with $82,000.
Due to COVID-19, there is a limited number of spectators to watch the three night’s of rodeo in Gunnison.
Another Western Slope bull rider, Colten Fritzlan from Rifle, did not compete in Gunnison, but currently sits 13th in the standings with $45,700 in prize money.