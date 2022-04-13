What the heck is a Gorlok?
“It’s a made-up character,” Ryder Mancuso said. “It’s got the paws of a cheetah, the horns of a buffalo and the face of a St. Bernard dog.”
It’s also what Mancuso, a senior at Palisade High School, committed to becoming for the next four years when he signed his letter of intent to play baseball for Webster University in St. Louis, Missouri.
Mancuso was one of five student athletes who committed to their future while surrounded by their teammates, classmates, parents and coaches in the Palisade gym on Tuesday.
Decked out in his Webster gear, Mancuso appeared grateful and almost in disbelief that he was able to sign on the dotted line.
“I felt the time winding down my junior year and I didn’t know how much longer I had to play baseball, then the offers started coming in,” he said. “It’s hard to get recruited out of Grand Junction. So when it finally came in, I knew I was getting recognition.”
Mancuso will be studying business administration at Webster.
He chose the program because Bill Kurich, the Gorloks’ head coach, reminded him of Palisade’s coach Nate Porter — a good man who emphasizes character.
“There was a guy who chirped a bit from the Webster dugout and (Kurich) sent him up to the stands to watch the rest of the game from there and that reminded me a lot of Nate,” Mancuso recalled. “And when we were on the tour, the entire team came up to me and introduced themselves. They were all super welcoming.”
Mancuso is starring for the 11-1 Bulldogs this season and will be a two-way player for the Gorloks, who are currently ranked No. 12 in the NCAA Division III poll.
The Bulldogs are spreading around the country to continue their athletic successes while also establishing their professional success.
Sarah Cook, Swimming, University of Seattle
Cook has always envisioned herself walking the streets of Seattle under the rainy skies and surrounded by the noise of the Emerald City.
“I’ve always dreamed of living there, I’m not really sure why,” Cook said.
Cook was a star for the Grand Junction High School swimming team. She qualified for the state meet in all four of her seasons. She swam solo in the 200-yard individual medley and the 100 butterfly. In the latter event in February, Cook touched the wall in 2 minutes, 9.07 seconds to finish fifth, the best placing of her career.
Behind that success was massive burnout. Cook was at her wit’s end with swimming and went on hiatus from the sport. She eventually returned to the sport but with a healthier mindset.
“I’ve had such a love/hate relationship with swimming. I worked for so long without much in return and the burnout was real,” she said. “But now it’s giving me some financial help and a way to go to pursue my dream.”
Cook will be studying social work at Seattle.
“I didn’t look at the swimming program first, I chose Seattle for where I wanted to live and what I wanted to do, the school actually has a master’s program for social work,” she said.
Melesio Perez, Baseball, Trinidad State
Perez has been a terror at the plate and on the mound for Palisade this season. Now, he’ll take that success to Trinidad State College.
“Walking into this school my freshman year and to be a senior now and committing is kind of crazy,” Perez said. “When I visited the school, I felt welcomed by the players and coaches and that I was already a part of the team.”
Perez was familiar with the school prior to his visit and chose to become a Trojan in part so that he could pursue a welding career path.
He now has the chance to step in and contribute to a program that has posted a 32-13 record this season. He also hopes that other kids in his position stick to their aspirations
“Just follow your dreams. Even if there’s one person out there who says you can’t make it, just prove ’em wrong and push yourself,” Perez said.
Jamisen Geoffrion, Soccer, Hendrix College
Geoffrion has played soccer for 14 years and done so competitively for eight.
All of her hard work led piqued the interest of Hendrix in Conway, Arkansas.
She was impressed by how welcoming the school was and one of its largest programs, health sciences and biology, is what she wants to study. Plus, she has the opportunity to contribute to a team that is 8-7-1 in Division III.
“Every practice, every night and day trip that I’ve done has been for this,” she said. “This was always the goal in mind. Once I realized that I could play at a higher level, I wanted to be here.”
Aden Bevan, Baseball, Kentucky Christian University
Like Mancuso and Perez, Bevan has been a reliable and dangerous bat in the Palisade lineup this season.
Bevan will now bring that success, as well as his work ethic, to the NAIA Knights in Grayson, Kentucky.
“The school had an overall great feeling with Christianity and the coaching staff really stood out to me,” Bevan said. “On the academic side, sports management really caught my eye.”
Bevan said that he hopes to parlay his time at Kentucky Christian into a career in baseball management.
Bevan is hitting .389 this season and figures to be an important piece to a Knights team that is 22-19 this season.
“I’ve put a lot of hours into this. A lot of long hours in the summer and, lately, time in the weight room trying to get to that next level. I’ve worked twice as hard as I ever have the last two years to get to the next level,” he said. “It’s a great feeling to know that my baseball career will continue. It’s really exciting.”