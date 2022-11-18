Just about everyone would love to be a hero and make a game-sealing sack or grab a go-ahead pick-6.
But the Palisade High School football team knows every player on its stingy defense needs to follow one mantra to advance in the Class 3A playoffs — do your job.
That’s what carried the Bulldogs into the playoffs as the 13th seed and past the fourth-seeded Northridge last week. And it’s what they will need to stick to on Saturday if they’re to be the first team this season to beat Green Mountain.
“No one is trying to do two jobs. When everyone does their job to the best of their ability, the defense clicks because coaches draw up a great defensive scheme for our opponents,” said fullback and linebacker Rhett Ward. “It’s easy to try to do too much because you’re trying to stand up for your buddies but then you do something you aren’t equipped to do. Last night during practice, I tried to set the edge when that’s his (Tyler Hinton) job. Against Green Mountain, letting him do his job is important.”
The defense has been a rock for the Bulldogs this season — especially when the team was in the midst of its worst start in decades. The defense has allowed 20 or fewer points in each of its final three games and five times this season.
Like the entire team, the defense turned in inconsistent performances during the Bulldogs’ 0-4 start. The defense showed flashes of brilliance in its first win of the season, a 36-35 survival over 4A Golden. The Bulldogs took one step forward when it limited Eagle Valley to 16 points the next week but took another step back the week after when it lost to Summit 28-18, which was Palisade’s first loss to the school in the MaxPreps era. Hinton said everyone on the team was trying to make the big play and show off for their peers, spectators and scouts.
But since playing within themselves, the Bulldogs are 2-1 and have surrendered three touchdowns — one of which was in garbage time.
The Bulldogs limited Durango to a single touchdown in a 7-0 loss. The top-flight Demons’ offense was held to 84 rushing yards on 24 carries. The next week, Palisade bullied Glenwood Springs 42-8 to knock its rival out of the playoff race. Palisade held Glenwood to fewer than 200 yards of offense and Hinton was in on three sacks against Demons quarterback Joaquin Sandoval.
Against Northridge last weekend, Palisade held the hosts to a third-quarter touchdown. The Grizzlies had three straight games of 20-plus points and scored single digits only twice before the loss.
“Summit was the turning point,” Ward said. “It’s not that people weren’t doing their job, it’s that no one had great effort. Everyone was going through the motions. After the Golden and Eagle wins, everyone thought we had arrived but we hadn’t. It was time to get to work.”
Defense is one of the true embodiments of grittiness in football. There’s rarely a human highlight reel on the unit and a successful defense requires players to lower their shoulders, take some bruises and shun glory for the sake of completing your assignment.
Ward and Hinton have emerged as leaders who encapsulate that spirit. The seniors lead the team in tackles with 96 and 61, respectively. Hinton also leads the team with four tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks.
At linebacker, Ward is a quarterback for the defense. His job is to decipher what the offense is doing and communicate that with his teammates.
“I think I have improved in being able to adapt to formations we haven’t seen before to keep our defense balanced,” Ward said. “Last year, we had Kevin Sjogren, who was an amazing linebacker, very smart, who would communicate and tell me where I needed to go. That helped me this year. Like, I need to be able to talk, be able to see more and fly around me.”
Hinton, meanwhile, lines up at defensive end. Since Palisade mostly plays run-first teams, his role is to set the edge — establish a perimeter for the defense and keep ball carriers from breaking a run outside.
At 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, he’s a lot to handle for opposing linemen and tough for runners to break free from.
“I think I’ve gotten better at maintaining the edge. I used to always go inside (instead of staying home),” Hinton said. “That can be difficult because I’ve got an offensive tackle in front of me and a running back in front of me who is always trying to get to my outside shoulder.”
Ward and Hinton’s on-field and leadership roles require discipline and a high-motor, and coach Joe Ramunno praised both for having that.
“Tyler can play a lot of different positions but he has been a stabilizing force on the edge. He gets Maddox (Caster) playing better on the edge, he can do so many things, he can rush and he can cover,” Ramunno said. “Rhett has been phenomenal as he has grown, and he does it in all phases. We’re not the biggest team but he is definitely one of the strongest guys we have.”
Of course other players have chipped in this season. Sophomore Easton Embry has used his speed to emerge as a threat in the secondary, knocking down six passes and picking off another one. Tyrus DeSpain is also a threat at the safety spot, totaling three passes defended and 48 tackles.
Now the unit faces its biggest test yet — No. 3 Green Mountain (11-0).
The Rams have played two teams with a winning record. Granted, those wins were an overtime victory over No. 9 Evergreen (9-2) and a first-round playoff win over No. 14 Resurrection Christian (7-4) in which the Rams shut out the Cougars. Green Mountain has scored 506 points this season.
More than 80 percent of the Rams plays have been runs and eight players have 20-plus carries this season. As a team, the Rams have run for 2,779 yards at a 7.1-yard average in 11 games. The Rams stray from runs on either shoulder of the center, and instead opt for wider runs to spread the defense.
Palisade — which is also a run-first, run-second and run-third offense — is well aware of the challenges a strong running game poses.
“They do a lot of B-gap runs, outside runs, and counters. Tyler is going to have to set the edge with guards pulling, and the linebackers will have to play fast. It’s a lot,” Ward said.
Hinton agreed.
“They’re big up front. Northridge was shorter and a little heavy, but this team is, like, all above 6-1 and around 240 pounds,” Hinton said.