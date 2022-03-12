A high sky and some timely hitting in the seventh inning cost Palisade High School an upset of the sixth-ranked baseball team in Class 5A on Friday at Canyon View Park.
The Bulldogs broke a 1-1 tie by taking advantage of a dropped fly ball and a throwing error in the bottom of the fifth inning, but gave up three runs in the seventh and fell 4-3 to Heritage in the Bill Fanning Memorial Classic.
“It was definitely a high sky and a tough sun, but it was a tough sun for Heritage as well as Palisade. I think we had a favorable sun ball in left ball when Josh (Zotto) hit his double. It all evens out in baseball,” Palisade coach Nate Porter said. “Really, it was just a couple of things here and there, but I was really proud of the way the boys competed.”
Zotto, who doubled to left over the head of Mason Macias, who was fighting the sun the whole way, scored in the third inning to tie the game at 1-1. Zotto singled up the middle to lead off the fifth and with two out, Ryder Mancuso’s fly ball to was dropped by first baseman Cade Kunz, who was looking straight into the bright sun.
Zotto raced around to third and Mancuso reached second. Nick Campbell grounded to third, but the throw was wide of the bag, allowing two runs to score.
Mancuso, who earlier this week committed to play at Webster University in St. Louis, got into a jam in the sixth inning, with runners at second and third with a walk and a two-out double by Trevor Landen.
He was relieved by Ryker Harsha, who only needed one pitch to get Will Shefte to fly out to right field.
Mancuso went 5 2/3 innings, allowing only one run on three hits. He struck out 11, mixing his fastball with a nasty 12-6 breaking ball that buckled the knees of several Eagles hitters, but he walked three and hit five in his first outing of the season.
“Ryder threw exceptional,” Porter said. “He gave away some free passes, which we’ll work on, but he was exceptional. I was proud of him. It (his breaking ball) buckled half the guys. One guy got hit because he leaned over it so bad. It was a strike and the umpire called him back.”
Henry Hossfeld lifted a fly ball to right-center to lead off the seventh inning and Mancuso, who took over in center, lost it in the sun. His couldn’t come up with diving catch, and Hossfeld beat the throw to third, appearing to slide in just under the tag.
With runners at the corners after a walk, Heritage’s Luke Meyers stole second and Brett Rozman’s throw to second skipped into shallow center, allowing Hossfeld to score. Harsha hit the next batter and Mason Macias bunted them both over ahead of Jake Paczkowski’s sharp single to left, scoring two runs.
Harsha struck out the next two batters to give the Bulldogs (1-1) a chance in the bottom of the seventh.
With two out, Rozman reached on an error and Mancuso was intentionally walked for the second time in the game, but Campbell took a called third strike.
“We had a chance,” Porter said. “That’s all you can ask for. A base hit and that game goes the other way.”
The Bulldogs, who claimed a 15-5 win in their season opener, likely learned more from Friday’s tough loss than the runaway victory.
“To me, that’s probably the best character game we could have,” Porter said. “We have a really, really solid ballclub this year. The kids are hard-working; I’m excited for them. We handled Prairie View and I knew Heritage, they’re ranked one of the top five teams in 5A is what one of the guys told me today. They’re a well-coached team and a lot of good players and our boys, I think we gave it away.
“That’s baseball. That’s why we play it.”
Central 13, Palmer 0: Ryland Nostrand started the 2022 season off on the right foot for the Warriors. The sophomore pitched a no-hitter in Central’s opener at Canyon View Park.
Nostrand struck out 10 in his five innings of work and also went 2 for 3 with and RBI in the win.
Jayvin Martinez and Lewis Coonts both had two hits and two RBI for the Warriors and every player in the lineup had at least one hit, one RBI or one run scored.
Fruita Monument 19, Rampart 9: After taking a quick 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, the Wildcats trailed 7-4 entering the second inning.
Fruita chipped away at the Rams’ lead, scoring two runs in the second and tying the game in the third. With two outs and the bases loaded in the fourth inning, an error by Rampart pitcher Hayden Benoit allowed three runs to score, giving Fruita a 10-7 lead.
The Wildcats (2-0) put the game away in the sixth inning, scoring eight runs to win by the run rule. In the inning, Keenan Oxford had an RBI double, Rylan McDaniel a two-run single, Peyton Nessler an RBI single and Andrew Lee put the finishing touches on the inning with a two-run home run.
Jack Dere was 3 for 4 with three RBI, a two-run triple and an RBI triple, Nessler finished with three hits and two RBI and Oxford was 2 for 2 with two RBI.
Prairie View 15, Grand Junction 2: Two big innings, a five-run fourth and an eight-run sixth, helped the ThunderHawks get past the Tigers at Grand Junction High School.
Anthony Rivera had a big game for Prairie View, going 3 for 4 with six RBI — four in the eight-run sixth. Romani Perez’s only hit of the game was a two-run home run in the first inning.
Kaden Manchester was 2 for 2 with an RBI for the Tigers (0-2) and Will Applegate added an RBI triple.