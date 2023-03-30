The Palisade High School baseball team is making a habit of picking itself up after falling down.
Palisade ended a four-game skid with a 3-2 victory over Grand Junction on Wednesday at Suplizio Field.
Both the Bulldogs (3-6) and Tigers had to get creative in moving runners into scoring position and when gaining an edge in the back-and-forth game.
Palisade pitcher Ryker Harsha looked to be on the ropes after a two-run, three-hit fourth inning, but regained his composure after a talk from coach Nate Porter and allowed only three base runners in the final three innings.
“They say your strength is your weakness, sometimes. (Ryker’s) strength is that he’s passionate but that can (hurt him) too. You can see the body language in him and tell he’s getting a little worked up and excited,” Porter said. “So when I’m in the corner and I just (try to calm him down) because he’s a big country kid and he gets passionate ... so I gotta get him calmed down sometimes.”
Palisade’s three runs were more than it scored in its tournament appearance in Arizona last week. There, the Bulldogs lost to three teams with double-digit wins from New Mexico, Arizona and California and were outscored 29-2. Palisade’s last game in Colorado was a 5-4 loss in extra innings to Golden.
“It was important to come out today fired up. We went through a struggle (in Arizona) and this game was the best thing we could have done. We had so much more energy today,” Harsha said. “Coach came out to practice today after school and said, ‘This is the start of the season. All of those first games were spring training.’ ”
Harsha bent but rarely broke, allowing consecutive hits or base runners only in the fourth inning when the Tigers (6-3) scored their runs.
Palisade got on the board first in the second inning. Bradan Blanck drew a leadoff walk from Tigers’ pitcher Brett Woytek, the second of six Woytek walks on the day. After back-to-back walks, freshman Dylan Larson lined a single to shallow left-center to score Blanck.
Grand Junction took the lead in the fourth. Colton Romero reached on an error, the third leadoff hitter to reach base safely for the Tigers. With one out, Cam Ochoa drove in Romero with an RBI single. The next four batters for the Tigers reached base safely, which allowed Ochoa to score.
“In the fourth when they scored two, I said, ‘Boys, we’re going to win this game.’ Sometimes you can just feel it,” Porter said. “It’s easy when you get down 2-1 and go, ‘Man, I don’t know if we’re going to get another run’ but the ball bounced our way … Baseball is a seven-inning game in high school. It’s really easy to think the game’s over when you give up two or three runs in the fourth. But you gotta remember that if they scored two or three runs in an inning or two, you can do the same.”
After the damage in the fourth, Harsha settle down and struck out four in the final three innings.
That set up Palisade to tie the game in the fifth. Harsha doubled, then scored when Josh Zotto reached on a Grand Junction error. Palisade took the lead in the sixth when Ascher Morby scored on Brett Rozman’s sacrifice fly.
The loss was tough for the Tigers to swallow. Their leadoff hitters reached base safely in three of the first four innings. Landon Scarbrough opened the game with a double and Ben Coleman had a leadoff single in the second. Coleman’s early hit was wasted when the Tigers hit into a 6-4-3 double play. And though the Tigers had four errors that led to two of the Bulldogs’ runs, they did have their share of web gem-worthy plays.
With one out in the fifth, Blanck tried to lay down a bunt to score Harsha. But his bunt popped the ball up and Tigers catcher Jase Satterfield made a diving catch along the first-base line, then threw out Harsha for the unassisted double play.
Harsha allowed six hits, two walks and two runs, one of which was earned, to earn the win. Woytek allowed four hits, one earned run and had five strikeouts in four innings. Satterfield came in for relief and allowed two runs, both unearned, in two innings.
“I was proud of how we competed. We were in it, we grinded. When you look at the box score, the errors killed us,” said Grand Junction coach Si Espinoza. “We’re going to use it as fuel to get better and not be complacent. This stings.”
Boys Lacrosse
Boulder 11, Grand Junction 8: The Tigers (1-3) were unable to climb out of an early hole against the Panthers (1-5) at Canyon View.
Grand Junction trailed 6-1 after the first quarter and then kept Boulder scoreless in the second. Grand Junction trailed 6-3 at halftime.
Maddox Caster scored four goals, Gavin Mottram had three and Tristan Brinton scored once. Caster and Mottram each had two assists and Brinton and Brady Campbell each had one. Cody Budeau had nine saves in goal.