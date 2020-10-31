Throwing the football has never been Palisade High School’s DNA.
The Bulldogs line up and beat you on the ground, pounding the ball between the tackles until they catch the defense sucking into the middle, then hitting you for a big play on the edge.
In a game eighth-ranked Palisade had to win against No. 7 Green Mountain, the Bulldogs hit those big plays on the ground Friday night — and two huge plays in the air, to beat the Rams 31-24 at Stocker Stadium.
“It’s really fun running our offense, it confuses the defense a lot,” quarterback-turned-running back Gabe Harrison said. “Like on Franklin’s (Barks) run, there were seven guys flowing the other way and he had a wide-open lane to the end zone. That’s what’s fun about playing Palisade football, you see the defense starting to wear down and the offense just gets this life and it’s awesome.”
The only two passes Palisade completed set up touchdowns and came from a player who hadn’t taken a snap on varsity all season.
Malakhi Espinosa, a 5-foot-5, 135-pound sophomore, took over at quarterback late in the second quarter, with Harrison moving to running back.
“That’s one of his assets,” Ramunno said of Espinosa’s height, allowing him to duck behind his line for yardage. “He’s got the heart of a champion. That kid will do everything you ask, so disciplined, and he’s got really good skills. High school football, a guy like that, I love having him out there.
“Gabe’s a good running back. I know he loves to play running back and I said we’ll take a look at it, we’re going to give Malakai one series and see where we’re at, but he took it and ran.”
The move opened everything up, from running between the tackles to the option to sweeps to the counters — and even a couple of passes.
Leading 7-6 with less than two minutes to play in the first half, Palisade drove 52 yards in six play. Harrison took an inside handoff and the entire right side of the field was wide open. He sprinted in from 28 yards out for a 14-6 halftime lead.
“It was the same look, I think just putting different personnel back there maybe shook the defense up,” Harrison said. “Maybe they’re thinking it’s a trick play or something. We were running our same offense and Malakai did a good job going in at quarterback; we had faith in him. We got the ball to the edge and that’s what worked for us.”
Liking what he saw, Ramunno kept Espinosa at quarterback the rest of the way. His first pass was a little pop over the line on second-and-13 from his own 44.
Kevin Sjogren, a 6-5 tight end, rumbled all the way to the 7 before he was dragged down, and after a penalty against Green Mountain (3-1, 2-1 Class 3A Western Slope Conference), Julio Rodriguez ran it in from the 3.
Green Mountain also used big plays to stay in the game — quarterback Darius Padilla completed four touchdown passes to Allen Ortiz, from 49, 79, 80 and 22 yards. The Rams, though, didn’t convert a single point-after touchdown, kicking, throwing or running.
That allowed the Bulldogs (3-1, 3-0 WSC) to keep building on the lead, with Harrison scoring from 7 yards out two plays after Espinosa threw deep to Jayse Bush, who fought off the defense of Padilla for the 41-yard reception at the 13.
Franklin Barks, who scored Palisade’s first touchdown, a 35-yard jaunt on a counter that was wide open, pounded the ball down to the 7, where Harrison ran it in with 3:23 left in the third quarter for a 28-18 lead.
Espinosa hadn’t taken a varsity snap yet this season, but handled his nerves once he got into the game.
“We just needed something and I just tried to come in and lead the team, do what we just did, win the game,” he said. “I tried to get my mind to think it wasn’t nerve-wracking, just go play the game I love.”
Harrison finished with 51 rushing yards, Rodriguez had 54 and Barks 82.
After their loss to Lutheran, a late-week substitution last week, the Bulldogs knew they had to beat Green Mountain to stay in the playoff hunt with only two regular-season games left.
“We were playing like it’s our last game we’ll ever play,” Harrison said.
“Last week was tough preparing for such a good team like that in two days, but beating a team like this, I think it tells teams we’re not some laughing stock. We won’t go down without swinging.”