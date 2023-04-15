The District 51 Griffins boys swimming team competed in a three-team meet at the El Pomar Natatorium on Friday.
The Griffins placed third behind Glenwood Springs and Montrose.
Ethan Burkes finished second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5 minutes, 42.49 seconds. He was also the second to touch the wall in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:07.88.
Noah Pudlewski shaved 0.97 seconds off of his entry time in the 100 freestyle when he touched the wall in 54.82 seconds.
Nick Silzell finished second in the 1-meter dive with a score of 332.75.
Girls Soccer
Fruita Monument delivered a statement 6-5 overtime win over Durango at Canyon View on Friday.
Lauren Geer scored the game-winning goal for the Wildcats. Olivia Stoffel had three goals, and Regan Dare and Kylah Celayeta each had one. Amber Rice had 14 saves in goal.
This was the first game in more than a month that the Wildcats (8-2, 4-0 Southwestern League) allowed a goal. The win snaps a four-game winning streak for Durango (4-2, 3-1 SWL).
Durango was the only SWL team to receive points in the latest coaches poll, earning the 14th most in Class 4A.
Montrose 3, Grand Junction 0: The Tigers (0-8-1, 0-4 Southwestern League) allowed three second-half goals in the loss to the Red Hawks (6-3, 1-3 SWL)
Boys Lacrosse
Fruita Monument padded its lead in the Mountain League with a 10-4 win at Durango.
The Wildcats (6-2, 5-0 ML) kept the Demons (0-7, 0-6) scoreless in the first quarter and allowed one goal in the second.
Jonathan Diedrich scored four goals and had one assist for Fruita. Mason Compton, Karter Harmon and Shad Huddleston all scored two goals. Compton had three assists, Huddleston had one and Kaison Stegelmeier had one assist. Compton controlled eight loose balls and Harmon nabbed six.
Bradyn Schwettman had 10 saves in the cage and Trevor Heer had two.
Baseball
Central beat Durango 9-4 thanks to a pair of four-run innings.
The Warriors (7-6, 1-0 Southwestern League) scored four runs in the second and fourth. The Demons (7-6, 0-1) scored two runs in the third and seventh innings.
Grand Junction’s game against Montrose was moved to today.
Fruita Monument’s game at Douglas County was canceled. The Wildcats play at Castle View today.