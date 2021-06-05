Jon Christensen drove in four runs on two hits and Blaine Butler struck out 13 batters in a complete-game effort Friday to lead Grand Junction High School baseball team to a 9-1 victory over Central at Canyon View Park on Friday.
Kaden Manchester and Viktor Woldruff also had two hits apiece, combining for an RBI and four runs. Drew Woytek, Jase Satterfield and Cameron Ochoa each drove in a run for the Tigers (6-9, 2-6 Southwestern League).
Butler allowed five hits to the Warriors (2-11, 1-7 SWL).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Bridget Bankert scored seven goals and Rilee Powless scored five with two assists as Grand Junction cruised to a 20-3 win over Montrose at Canyon View Park.
Maya DeGeorge and Riley Pope both scored three goals for the Tigers (6-0, 5-0 4A/5A Mountain League). Amelia Knaysi scored twice, Caley Shiflett scored a goal and assisted on another, Sophia Dickerson and Myka Neville both scored, and Zenobia Byerly assisted on a goal.
The Indians fell to 0-6 (0-6 Mountain).
Girls Soccer
Amber Rice had 17 saves and Kylie Wells scored, but Fruita Monument lost 3-1 at Durango, the Wildcats’ first loss of the season.