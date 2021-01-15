There’s a school of thought that it takes three years for a college coach to build his or her program.
There’s the process of players currently in the program adjusting to a new coach and system, and it takes a couple of recruiting classes to get players to fit that system and team culture.
Mike DeGeorge threw all that out the window when he was hired to coach the Colorado Mesa men’s basketball team.
“I didn’t really have a timeline,” said DeGeorge, whose stay-in-the-moment philosophy has the 7-0 Mavericks ranked No. 9 in the Division II coaches poll. “I was a golfer when I was young and every time I got to the 18th tee and I’d say ‘If I make birdie here I might shoot whatever,’ and then I’d have the worst hole.”
The Mavericks won 19 games in his first season, 2018-19, and qualified for the RMAC tournament after two sub-.500 seasons and no playoffs.
Last season, CMU won 21 games and knocked off the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds to win the conference tournament for the first time, qualifying for the NCAA Division II playoffs for the first time in nearly a decade.
His first two recruiting classes were heavy on junior college transfers, especially from Fresno City College, one of the top California junior college programs. Those transfers quickly meshed with players DeGeorge inherited who were hungry to win and bought into what the new coach was preaching.
With the transfers, DeGeorge signed a half-dozen high school players his second season, five of whom redshirted last season. His third recruiting class came exclusively from the high school ranks, with three of the five from Colorado. A sixth, Clancy Thomas, was signed by former coach Andy Shantz and spent the past two years on a church mission.
The mix of youthful exuberance and veteran leadership is working for the Mavs, who play at Metro State tonight and Colorado Christian on Saturday.
“In recruiting, we try to recruit really good people who we think not only fit our style, but fit each other,” DeGeorge said. “I’m really pleased with how this whole thing’s worked out. I’m thankful for the opportunity; CMU just has so much to offer. It’s a place that you can absolutely build quality programs, as we’ve seen throughout the athletic department.”
In some of his other stops in his career, DeGeorge said expectations weren’t anything close to what they are at CMU.
“My first couple head coaching jobs, I took over programs that institutionally were struggling in all sorts of athletic programs. There really was this expectation that teams will lose,” he said.
“It’s very difficult to break that, and one of the great things about CMU is there is an expectation institutionally that you go into fall sports, they win, and you go to winter sports, they win, so it creates this expectation that if you get the right people on board, you can really see there’s no limit to what you can accomplish.”
With so many freshmen playing big roles, it’s easy to get caught up in rankings. DeGeorge has been quick to temper that, senior Jared Small said.
“We’ve got people all over the board here. I’m 23 years old and Blaise (Threatt) is 18, you know what I mean? Sometimes we’re goofy, we’re this or that, but Coach has a great way of just letting us know, hey, we’re getting a little bit loose, or we need to calm down a little bit, or hey, we’re looking too far ahead.
“It’s just kind of like he’s guiding us right to where we need to be,” said Small, who missed the first six games of the season with a knee injury.
As he was on the sideline the first month, Small realized how far the Mavericks have come. He was one of the transfers from Fresno, but grew up in Denver — his sister, Sydney, played for the CMU women’s team, so he was no stranger to the program.
“He said something a couple of days ago that really hit home with me, like, once you get nationally ranked and you’re undefeated and all these things, you kind of start thinking of it as something we’ve got to protect,” Small said.
“But he brought us back into that day-by-day approach, which got us to where we are. If you come out every single day with a growth mindset, like you want to get better and make something happen, that’s the way you can do it. ... He’s really good at getting us to, ‘OK, here’s today, this is what we’re doing for practice, we’ve got to get better at this. This is tomorrow, this is what we’re going to focus on so we’re going to get better at this and this.’
“That approach is honestly what skyrocketed this program.”