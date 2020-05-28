Callie Allen was a dominant post player in the Southwestern League this past season.
The Fruita Monument graduate knows she won’t be a post player when she suits up at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs.
“I’m pretty small to be a post,” she said Wednesday after her signing became official. “That’s what happens when you go from a small town to a big city. I need to work on shooting outside, and of course ball-handling, which is not usually what I did in high school.”
At about 5 feet, 10 inches (a shade shorter than she was listed on the roster), Allen will move to a power forward spot for the Mountain Lions. She has more range than she usually showed for the Wildcats, who needed her on the low block.
“Shooting around the rim is definitely my strongest, but I like to shoot in the mid-range, to 15 (feet),” she said. “We just never had that many plays that put me out there because I was so strong close to the basket. In Premier, my summer team, they had me shooting some 3s occasionally, so I’m capable, but it needs to be worked on, for sure.”
She liked staying close enough to home for her parents to come watch her play, and she has family in Colorado Springs, which made the decision easier. Plus, she’ll be back in Grand Junction to play Colorado Mesa, “and hear Coach (Michael) Wells tell me what to do a few more times.”
Allen averaged 14.4 points and 6.1 rebounds a game as a senior, leading the Wildcats to the Class 5A Great 8. She’s willing to do the dirty work, cleaning up on the glass and scoring, and playing tough defense and grabbing defensive boards.
“That’s where I’m definitely strongest,” she said. “I think at the Division II level, that’s where I’ll add that extra little bit of offense.”
Conditioning and working on her perimeter shooting are her main focus this summer, and she’s eager to start the next chapter.
“I think just experiencing the college life is really exciting,” she said. “Living in a bigger city, being from Fruita, it’s a totally different world from those bigger cities, so just experiencing that big change is really exciting and I’m really looking forward to that.”