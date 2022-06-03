Ever since the Central Arizona College baseball team has been in the losers’ bracket of the Alpine Bank Junior College World Series, it has worn its camouflage jerseys.
Ever time the Vaqueros have worn them in the World Series, they have won. They did again Thursday afternoon, defeating second-ranked Wabash Valley College (Illinois) 5-4 on a walk-off home run by Dusty Garcia in the bottom of the ninth inning for their third consecutive victory at Suplizio Field.
“At this point, we are Camo(uflage) committed,” Central Arizona coach Anthony Gilich said with a smile.
Garcia, who was 0 for 3 prior to his ninth-inning at-bat, was not available for comment.
It was a tough way to end a special season for the Warriors (59-9), who lost a second consecutive game after being one of two teams left in the World Series without a loss.
“That was a painful one,” Wabash coach Rob Fournier said. “We left everything out there. I’m proud how gritty we were. I thought we played tough. At the end of the day that is what we try to do.”
Central Arizona (58-13), which plays at 7 tonight, won its eighth consecutive elimination game in this year’s postseason coming back to its region and district tournament.
“We like playing with nothing to lose,” Central Arizona catcher Trey Newman said. “I’d play in an elimination game with this group any day of the week. It shows how much we believe in each other.”
Many elimination games turn into slugfest, but this one was a pitchers’ duel with both starters pitching into or through the sixth inning, but neither one was around long enough for a decision.
Central Arizona starter Matt Wilkinson limited the top-hitting team in the nation to no runs on six hits and struck out seven in six innings. Drew Sommers gave up two runs on four hits in three innings of relief for the victory.
“Everybody was talking about the offense for this game, but this game was about pitching,” Gilich said. “Tug (Matt Wilkinson) was outstanding for six innings. Drew (Sommers) did well. It was an incredible game.”
The Vaqueros took an early 2-0 lead in the first inning on Logan Valencia’s two-run single to left field and held on to that lead until the seventh inning. Wabash starter Jacob Bimbi, though, limited Central Arizona to only one more one hit into the sixth inning when he was pulled. Bimbi allowed two runs on three hits and struck out 11 in 5 1/3 innings.
The Warriors, who left the bases loaded in the fifth, finally broke through in the seventh with three runs to take a 3-2 lead. Brian Kalmer singled home a run and scored on Myles Austin’s two-run double down the left-field line.
“I knew we would break through,” Fournier said. “Jacob gave us a chance. The kids scrapped. We didn’t make a big play when we had to.”
Central Arizona’s Kiko Romero, who was 1 for 5, hit a solo home run in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game.
Newman led off the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run for a 4-3 lead. Newman thought Gilich was going to pinch hit for him in that situation. Fortunately for the Vaqueros, he didn’t.
“I was trying to see the ball out front,” Newman said. “I was looking for something up. I missed it earlier (in the game), so I made sure to swing earlier.”
Kalmer came back with a solo home run for a tournament-leading seventh RBI in the top of the ninth to tie the game.
Garcia led off the bottom of the ninth with a home run to center field on the first pitch.