Fruita Monument’s Ary Bishop fires a shot on goal Tuesday in the Wildcats’ 7-6 overtime victory over Steamboat Springs in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs at Canyon View Park. Below, Fruita Monument’s Kristalyn Piloni, 25, tries to get a pass to teammate Olivia O’Hara. O’Hara scored one goal in the win, the first playoff victory in Fruita Monument program history.
Fruita Monument’s Kristalyn Piloni, 25, tries to get a pass to teammate Olivia O’Hara on Tuesday in the Wildcats’ 7-6 overtime victory over Steamboat Springs in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs at Canyon View Park.
Fruita Monument's Ary Bishop, left, passes to Kristalyn Piloni, right, Tuesday in the Wildcats' 7-6 overtime victory over Steamboat Springs in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs at Canyon View Park.
Fruita Monument's Calista Cripe shoots past the goaltender Tuesday in the Wildcats' 7-6 overtime victory over Steamboat Springs in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs at Canyon View Park.
Fruita Monument's Calista Cripe races down the field Tuesday in the Wildcats' 7-6 overtime victory over Steamboat Springs in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs at Canyon View Park.
Fruita Monument's Savanna Turner passes to a teammate Tuesday in the Wildcats' 7-6 overtime victory over Steamboat Springs in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs at Canyon View Park.
Colorado Mesa's Savanna Turner tries to maneuver past a defender Tuesday in the Wildcats' 7-6 overtime victory over Steamboat Springs in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs at Canyon View Park.
Though the sun was setting on Canyon View Park on Tuesday, the Fruita Monument High School Lacrosse team was determined it would not set on their season.
The Wildcats overcame a scoreless first half in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs with Maggie Nycum scoring the game-winning goal to beat Steamboat Springs 7-6 in overtime for the first playoff victory in program history.
A switch flipped after Fruita trailed 1-0 at halftime. The Wildcats and Sailors combined for eight goals in the final 10 minutes of the game. Freshman McKenna Jensen tied the game for the Wildcats with 19 seconds left.
Fruita travels to Longmont on Thursday to play Mead, the second seed in 4A.
“Us as a team, we all love each other so much that we didn’t want it to end quite yet,” Nycum said. “We wanted one more game together.”
But to keep the season alive, Fruita had to first learn from its past mistakes.
The Wildcats were whooped by the Sailors 13-7 on April 7. They allowed 10 goals in the second half and had 15 turnovers. Fruita Monument (10-5) had only four turnovers on Tuesday.
“I think we learned from that game that when we play as a team, good things happen,” said Fruita coach Alyssa Huskey. “I was telling the girls that, more than likely, we’re going to be the team that beats us. We got a group of talented individuals and when we come together as a team, this happens.”
Jensen opened the scoring for Fruita with a goal early in the second half but Steamboat (6-8) wasted little time responding and the blow-for-blow second half was underway.
Kendall Roehm, Olivia O’Hara and Addie Stehman scored the next three goals for Fruita, with Stehman’s putting Fruita ahead 4-3 with 8:14 to go. Nycum scored her first goal with 3:57 to go but Steamboat freshman Marley Moore scored moments later and junior Taylor King scored with about a minute left to give Steamboat a 6-5 lead.
Jensen’s tying score came on a set piece.
“That was so stressful as a coach, I feel like I’m going to get some gray hairs from this game,” Huskey cracked.
Fruita goaltender Kylynn Tanner had a pair of clutch saves in overtime when Steamboat was driving the ball early in the period. Tanner had 12 saves in the cage. Jensen and Stehman each recovered five ground balls.
Nycum’s game-winner came after a near-goal from Jensen, who then passed to Roehm on the left side of the field. Roehm passed to Nycum in the middle of Sailor defenders. Nycum fired an overhead shot into the lower left corner of the goal for the win.
“I don’t even know (how that happened). I knew I was open, I shot it and then everyone started jumping,” Nycum said breathlessly. “It was really stressful and there was a lot of running, but it was worth it to work my butt off.”
In other Class 4A playoff action, the Grand Junction girls lost 16-7 to Roaring Fork in Carbondale.