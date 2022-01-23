Lifting the Caprock Academy boys basketball team out of the depths of their league to the top was no easy task.
For coach Tim Van Schaick and his assistants, it took years of patience as they built a culture and endured losing season after losing season.
They couldn’t hound kids too much when they made mistakes because they needed them to stay, but the coaches also had to push the kids to work hard in the offseason.
Caprock had the talent, but not the culture. Kids eventually began buying in.
Now, the Eagles are one of the top 10 teams in Class 1A.
“It’s been a slow progression of getting kids to commit to what it takes to be good,” Van Schaick said. “Of course when you start, you’re losing and that makes it a hard sell. It took us a while to figure some things out — how to hold kids accountable, how to get kids to work out in the offseason. A lot of that stuff is hard to sell. Over the last three or four years, we’ve had more kids buy in and work hard in the offseason. I’m also thankful for administration’s patience with me.”
Last season, Van Scaick’s squad became the first team in school history to win more games than it lost, make the playoffs and, with a victory over Fleming, the first team to win a playoff game.
Now, the Eagles are improving on their coming-out party with a 7-2 record and a 3-2 record in 2A/1A Western Slope League play.
But to appreciate the present, a look at the past is needed.
Early struggles
Van Schaick is a Los Angeles native (he asks that you do not hate him for that) who moved to Grand Junction to teach middle school at Caprock about 12 years ago. He now teaches humanities to high school students.
He played basketball in high school and has coached the sport at the youth, junior high, and high school levels since he was 19 years old, so he was tasked with starting the program.
In those early seasons, Van Schaick struggled to simply find bodies to field a team. In the first season, he barely had enough players to compile a varsity and junior varsity team. That was before the school joined the Colorado High School Activities Association.
“We’d play the homeschool and Christian school teams in the area,” Van Schaick said.
Van Schaick reiterated that his players are students first, and the charter school’s academic reputation precedes itself.
Senior Andrew Jordan said that finding the right balance between school and sport is difficult, but that there is help.
“Sometimes it can be a struggle but it’s easier when you have understanding teachers and coaches,” Jordan said. “They support you no matter what you do.”
On the court, Caprock joined CHSAA’s Class 1A in the 2014-15 season. And for the next six seasons, Caprock lost … a lot.
The Eagles went 22-97 in that stretch and never won more than six games in a season.
But through the losing, the coaches learned how to improve and the importance of instilling a culture in the young men.
“Giving kids stronger definitions of the roles they were playing, holding them accountable for what they’re doing on and off the court. I think in years prior, I didn’t pay enough attention to that,” Van Schaick said. “Trying to build a positive culture as best I can, telling kids that if you’re not going to set the right example then you’re not going to be in the game.”
During the losing and the culture building, Jordan was watching it all unfold.
Now a senior, Jordan began playing basketball at Caprock in some form when he was only a kindergartner.
He and Van Schaick said the issue with those early CHSAA Caprock teams was never the talent of the guys on the court. The issue was how they worked together.
“They had a strong team my freshman year, but they didn’t have the character and support behind the scenes,” said Jordan, whose 10.3 points per game this season is the second-best on the team. “They tore each other down after games. I was there on varsity for a little bit of it and I saw it. They got on each other more than we ever have and they never encouraged each other.
“That’s the biggest difference between that team and this one.”
It sounds like a cliche, but Jordan swears being supported does make a difference.
“It makes a huge difference, it can honestly make or break players,” he said. “I’ve seen great players at Caprock, but they didn’t have the support and didn’t succeed as much as they could have.”
Jordan said the change was noticeable almost immediately last season and continues this season. Now when he misses a shot, his teammates encourage him and tell him he’ll get the next one, instead of leaving him out to dry.
That camaraderie led to last season’s success and is continuing this year. And the Eagles aren’t staying complacent, they’re continuing to improve.
Maintaining focus
Last season, Caprock emphasized a high-octane offense. After graduating some tall seniors, Caprock is focusing on defense this season.
The reasoning is that holding a team to fewer than 40 points per game often leads to a win. The Eagles have done that five times this season and won four of those games.
While Caprock emphasizes the team over the individual, senior Jonathon Abshear has been invaluable to this season’s success.
Abshear played on the Grand Junction Jaguars homeschool team before it folded because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Abshear and his father are close with Van Schaick, so the coach offered him a tryout and brought him to open gyms over the summer of 2020.
“The first season was very different. I went from practicing two days a week to practicing a lot more often, so that was a big difference. But it was a cool change,” said Abshear, who is one of six homeschool students in the program. “This season, we held open gyms and practices over the summer, once or twice a week, and had good turnouts. We’re really hoping to become a much stronger defensive team. It’s starting to look like we are, so we hope that continues.”
Abshear does anything and everything for the Eagles.
His per-game averages are 18.7 points, 9.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, and 5.6 steals. All of those marks lead the team, and his steals average is the best in 1A and the sixth-best in all of Colorado boys basketball.
He scored 32 of Caprock’s 58 points in an overtime win over Ouray on Jan. 11 and was key to a signature win against Vail Mountain on Jan. 15.
The Gore Rangers are a perennial top-10 team in Class 2A and Caprock won 63-56 in double overtime at home.
“We had to keep each other calm to get through that. Hats off to my teammates because I was definitely more nervous,” Abshear said. “Right after the game, the biggest takeaway we had was that we need to improve more. We’re not trying to just win, we’re trying to get better for the end of the season.”
That mindset — just getting better than the day before — has been a constant for the program. It’s what led them from being birds with clipped wings to soaring into the top-10 in Class 1A.
And it’s how Caprock will measure whether or not the 2021-22 season was a success or not.
“After the last game, if we feel it’s an improvement from the last game or last practice because our focus this year is not winning or losing,” Abshear said. “It’s about improvement.”