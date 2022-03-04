DE BEQUE — The Caprock Academy boys basketball team overcame a nightmarish start Thursday night to extend its dream season.
The Eagles, who trailed until late in the third quarter, rallied to beat Denver Jewish Day School 48-43 to advance to the Class 1A Great 8 for the first time in school history.
“In the first half, we did a pretty good job defensively. But offensively, we were stuck in the mud,” Caprock head coach Tim Van Schaick said. “In the second half, we finally started attacking. And that made all the difference.”
He said the Eagles relied on their trustworthy defense, particularly early when they struggled to score.
“Our calling card has been defense all year,” Van Schaick said. “We held them to 17 in the first half, and they didn’t bury us.”
The Eagles trailed by six through most of the first two quarters, eventually trailing by eight points midway through the third.
But Andrew Jordan triggered the Caprock comeback when he hit a 3-pointer from the right side.
One minute later, the Eagles took the lead on two free throws by Johnathan Abshear.
“I think it was nerves at the beginning of the game,” said Jordan, who finished with a team-high 17 points for Caprock. “But once we got into the locker room (at halftime) and had a chance to talk, we … were able to adapt to what they were doing. We went back out, and that was the difference in the game.”
The Eagles produced a game-changing 14-4 run in the third quarter.
Luke Neville contributed a long 3-pointer and Jordan scored seven points in the quarter.
Caprock protected its lead in the fourth quarter by converting six consecutive free throws down the stretch.
“The team started out a little nervous, but we continued to work on defense,” Abshear said. “I was very nervous offensively, but my team picked me up.”
Abshear, the team’s leading scorer throughout the season, scored six points Thursday in the Region 1 final played at De Beque High School.
But the 6-foot-2 junior collected a game-high 17 rebounds as Caprock improved to a program-best 20-2 heading into the Great 8 next week at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
Jessup Watts hit three 3-pointers and totaled 11 points for the Eagles.
“Johnathan (Abshear) led our league in scoring, steals and assists and he was second in rebounding,” Van Schaick said, adding that he wasn’t surprised at his gaudy rebounding totals against Denver Jewish Day School.
The Caprock coach said the team also had to overcome the play of Denver Jewish Day point guard Gavin Foonberg, who led all scorers with 22 points.
“He’s the best point guard I’ve seen in high school basketball,” Van Schaick said. “That kid is amazing.”
Andrew Zimmerman added 17 points for the Tigers (17-3).
“We are really excited; we’re looking for that next game,” Abshear said.
“We may have won, but we had fun doing it,” Jordan said. “We had a rough start. But in the end, everyone had a good game.”
He also echoed Abshear’s sentiments about the team’s next game in Greeley.
“It will be another game,” Jordan said. “We’ve got to keep doing what we’re doing. The job’s not finished yet.”