Daniel Spinu was determined that Tuesday night’s home game, the Class 1A playoff opener against Fleming, wouldn’t be his final game in a Caprock Academy jersey.
The senior scored 24 points, leading the 10th-seeded Eagles to a 71-62 home victory over the No. 23 Wildcats. Tuesday’s victory was the first playoff win — and playoff game — in the short history of Caprock’s program. The Eagles (12-3) advanced to face seventh-seeded Mile High Academy (8-2) on Thursday.
Andrew Jordan and Kale Dohrman both added 14 points for the Eagles and Jonathan Abshear scored 12, giving Caprock four players in double figures. Caprock led 25-17 after one quarter, had that lead trimmed to 35-30 by halftime and pulled away for a 52-41 lead going into the fourth quarter.
Holy Family 67, Grand Junction 56: Jackson Ward scored 26 points as 12th-seeded Holy Family (10-5) ended the season for 21st-seeded Grand Junction (9-6) in the first round of the 4A playoffs.
Dillon Chapman scored 18 points and Blaine Butler added 16 for the visiting Tigers, combining for seven 3-pointers. Grand Junction only trailed 40-36 through three quarters, but Holy Family scored the first five points of the fourth quarter and outscored Grand Junction 27-20 over the final 8 minutes.
Aurora Central 50, Palisade 36: The Bulldogs (10-5) rallied from a 25-18 halftime deficit to briefly take the lead in the third quarter, but the Trojans (11-3) outscored Palisade 18-7 in the final quarter to pull away.
Kenny Seriani scored 11 points for 17th-seeded Palisade and Caleb Hicks added nine. Khafre Garrett-Mills led the way for 16th-seeded Aurora Central with 22 points.
Girls Basketball
Palisade, the No. 28 seed in Class 4A, had its season ended with a 69-41 loss at No. 5 Falcon.
Alexis Marushack had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-5). Elizabeth Hawkins also had 10 rebounds, adding six points to match Kendyl MacAskill’s scoring. Belle Gigoux had five assists.
Grand Valley 47, Pagosa Springs 44: In 3A, the 24th-seeded Cardinals (9-6) pulled an upset over the ninth-seeded Pirates (10-4). Grand Valley will seek another top-10 playoff upset Thursday when it travels to No. 8 Brush (11-3).
Olathe 56, Sargent 52: The 2A 14th-seeded Pirates improved to 10-5 with the home victory over the 19th-seeded Farmers (8-7). Olathe’s next test will be the No. 3 seed in the class, Sanford (13-1), on the road Thursday.
Hotchkiss 52, Lotus School for Excellence 29: The 2A 17th-seeded Bulldogs (9-6) put together a complete road performance to hand the No. 16 Meteors (13-1) their first loss of the season. Hotchkiss will need a repeat performance to go any further in the postseason, as it travels to No. 1 Holyoke (14-0) on Thursday.