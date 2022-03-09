As the Caprock Academy boys basketball game practiced its shooting on Monday, coach Tim Van Schaick was watching a basketball legend.
He re-watched Kobe Bryant’s press conference after the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Orlando Magic in the second game of the 2009 NBA Finals. In the video, a reporter pesters Bryant why he isn’t smiling after the win. Bryant simply responds that the “job’s not finished.”
That’s what Van Schaick, his assistants and his players are reminding themselves as they prepare for the first Class 1A Great 8 game in program history.
“I would say the same thing (as Kobe) — the job’s not finished. Yeah, we’re getting some attention but our goal is to win a state championship,” he said. “I’m excited that we are where we are but we’re still three wins from where we want to get.”
The Eagles (20-2) are seeded fourth in the 1A Great 8 in second playoff appearance in program history. They play No. 5 McClave (18-5) on Thursday at 8:30 p.m.
This is the deepest playoff run Caprock has made in its eight seasons. A quick glance at the stat sheet sells the idea that the Eagles are really only this far because of two players — Jonathan Abshear and Andrew Jordan. Abshear averages over 17 points per contest and is just as reliable dishing out assists, grabbing rebounds or picking pockets. Jordan averages nearly 14 points and 5.5 assists.
But Caprock wouldn’t have been able to make it this far with just those two.
Van Schaick knows his team is here because of the depth of his team.
The Eagles’ faced vaunted Denver Jewish Day School (17-3) in the regional championship. In that game, Abshear scored only six points and the offense struggled to wake up, Van Schaick said.
Hayden McDonald, the third-leading scorer on the team scored Caprock’s first seven points and breathed new life into the team. Jessup Watts added three 3-pointers, as well as the Eagles spread the scoring around.
“You can bet the other team was not worried about them. They’re worried about Johnny, they’re worried about Andrew,” Van Schaick said. “But we have other guys who can step in, score some points and play good defense.”
When the season began, the players discussed what they want to work on as a team and individuals. McDonald wanted to be more confident as a scorer.
McDonald prefers to play like his favorite NBA player ever, Magic Johnson, and spread the ball around the offense. He’s a smart player so he can find the open guys with ease.
Against Jewish Day, he used that aptitude well.
“Their zone would crash Johnny and I knew that would leave me open on the backside,” McDonald said.
Defense will be just as important as offense if Caprock is to advance to the Final Four.
Van Schaick’s philosophy all season has been to hold the opponent to 40 points or fewer, say the Eagles’ offense is talented enough to eclipse that mark.
He gained a lot more confidence in his defense after the Jewish Day game. Caprock limited the Tigers to 43 points — 22 below their season average.
Junior guard Luke Neville had the most difficult job in that game — defending Gavin Foonberg, who scored 23 points. Although that’s a lot of points, Van Schaick said Neville didn’t let Foonberg take over the game, which helped Caprock earn the win. Neville did that by making it difficult for Foonberg to get the ball.
Caprock will need that team defense Thursday as the Cardinals average 66 points per game.
“That’s what we’ve realized is the strength of this team, our defense,” Neville said.
In addition to Caprock’s Great 8 game on Thursday, three Western Slope girls teams will also look to continue their postseason runs.
In Class 3A, both Delta and Grand Valley will be in action at the University of Denver.
The fourth-seeded Cardinals (20-4) face 12th-seeded St. Mary’s (20-4) at 7 p.m. The Pirates have four players averaging double-figures in scoring, led by senior Ellie Hartman’s 17.9. Hartman has been on fire in the playoffs, scoring 49 and 31 points in the past two games. Sophomore Maeve Salveson is also capable of scoring in bunches, averaging 12.9 points per game — including a 33-point game earlier this season.
Grand Valley has three players averaging more than 13 points per game — AbbeyRose Parker, Bailey Radel and Jaycee Pittman. Parker’s consistency is her hallmark — the junior has scored in double figures in all but two games this season.
Delta, the 10th seed, faces No. 2 University at 4 p.m. The Bulldogs (20-4) are led by junior Taryn Kravig, who averages 14.6 points per game. Erika Kuta is the leading scorer for the Panthers (22-3), scoring 14.9 points per game. The senior has scored in double figures in all but two games this season.
In the Class 2A Great 8, Cedaredge (20-3) received the No. 5 seed and faces No. 4 Rye (24-0) at 8:45 a.m. The Thunderbolts have three players averaging double figures, paced by Sydney Adamson’s 20 points per game. The senior has more games with at least 30 points, three, as she does games in single digits, two. Paige McGovern is the Bruins’ leading scorer, averaging 12 points per game.