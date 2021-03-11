Caprock Academy’s boys basketball program achieved its highest point of success Tuesday night.
In the program’s first-ever postseason game, the Eagles won and advanced to the Sweet 16.
That 71-62 victory over 23rd-seeded Fleming in the first round of the Class 1A playoffs didn’t come easily for the 10th-seeded Eagles (12-3). After reaching as high as No. 3 in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s Ratings Percentage Index for 1A, Caprock lost its final two regular-season games against Cedaredge and Vail Christian and needed to regain its form to avoid an early exit.
“We focused in on what we can control,” coach Tim Van Schaick said. “It felt like, in the two previous games, we played very nervous. (Tuesday) night looked a lot more like us. It was a big deal for us because we’ve struggled for quite awhile now. I know that they felt pressure, but I also knew that they had the skill and talent and drive to win that game. I was very proud of them.”
The Eagles have consistent scorers in Daniel Spinu (13.3 points per game), Jonathon Abshear (12.2), Andrew Jordan (11.6) and Kale Dohrman (8.4), but it wasn’t on offense where they needed a course correction for the postseason.
“We focused on the small mistakes we were making, defensively particularly, and let that fuel our offense as we tried to clean up the defensive mistakes we were making and really locked in on that side of the ball,” Van Schaick said. “It helped us relax on offense a little more, and that was a big shift. Fleming is a very good offensive team and they’re very patient. They’re hard to beat.”
Perhaps even harder to beat will be No. 7 Mile High Academy (8-2), which hosts Caprock in Denver tonight. Mile High Academy is led by 6-foot-8 senior center Blake Essex, who averages 21.9 points, 16 rebounds and 3.5 blocks.
Additionally, it will be Caprock’s first road playoff game. However, Van Schaick’s confident in his team’s ability to play well away from home, especially after the Eagles’ 57-55 win over then-No. 1 De Beque on Feb. 13.
“I actually think traveling will help with some of the nerves,” Van Shaick said. “I think we’ve been a little bit better in away games than home games. There’s film, but let’s just say there was more film of them recently than there is now. We’re flying blind a little bit. We know they have a really big center and he kind of keys their offensive and defensive attacks. This is sort of a new challenge for us because we haven’t had to deal with a big like this so far.”
Whether tonight sees Caprock advance to the Great 8 or headed home for good, Van Schaick will always see the 2021 Eagles as the group that completed the program’s turnaround and established a new standard. He’ll also get some key contributors back next season, even if some notable seniors are gone.
“One thing that gets lost in our success is that I have a lot of juniors that are pretty good who aren’t getting to play a whole lot, and I have some seniors like Stone Quinn and my son, Ryan, and Nick Clifford who have stepped in taken on roles. In helping us shift our culture, that’s a big part of our success. We’re creating a culture where we can succeed and it’s pretty amazing what that’s done for our program.”