Caprock Academy cross country coach Joe Shearer, left, talks with Lukas Olson, right, at the 2A meet in Colorado Springs on October 29. Olson was the lone boy from Caprock at state and finished 29th of 136.
Caprock Academy’s Lukas Olson runs in the Class 2A Region 4 race in Delta on Oct. 21. Olson placed fifth with a time of 17 minutes, 47.9 seconds to advance to state. At the state meet in Colorado Springs on Oct. 29, Olson — bottom left talking to coach Joe Sheader, finished 29th. The Eagles’ girls team placed fourth at state, led by Maddie Grossman’s 24th-place finish. Grossman, below navigating the course at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs, crossed in 21:46.
Caprock Academy cross country coach Joe Shearer, left, talks with Lukas Olson, right, at the 2A meet in Colorado Springs on October 29. Olson was the lone boy from Caprock at state and finished 29th of 136.
Photo Courtesy of Caprock Academy
Photos Courtesy of Caprock Academy
Caprock Academy’s Lukas Olson runs in the Class 2A Region 4 race in Delta on Oct. 21. Olson placed fifth with a time of 17 minutes, 47.9 seconds to advance to state. At the state meet in Colorado Springs on Oct. 29, Olson — bottom left talking to coach Joe Sheader, finished 29th. The Eagles’ girls team placed fourth at state, led by Maddie Grossman’s 24th-place finish. Grossman, below navigating the course at the Norris Penrose Events Center in Colorado Springs, crossed in 21:46.
Photo Courtesy of Caprock Academy
Caprock Academy’s Maddie Grossman runs the Class 2A cross coutnry race in Colorado Springs on Oct. 29 in Colorado Springs. Grossman palced 24th, the best of any Eagle.
The Caprock Academy cross country teams took a while to leave the nest but are now soaring.
The girls team, in only its third year fielding a full team, finished fourth last weekend at the Class 2A state meet in Colorado Springs. Now, the team is registering for the Nike Southwestern regional race in Arizona.
The Eagles were also represented at state by junior Lukas Olson in the boys race and they appear to be building momentum to be a regular competitor amongst their peers.
Just four years ago, there were maybe three girls running varsity. Now, there’s a full team and about a dozen total.
“I think the program has grown as we have built momentum. Kids hear about the program and the individual and team success we have, and want to be a part of that,” said Eagles coach Joe Sheader. “If you want to do well in cross country, it’s a year-round sport. Kids train all summer for cross country, and all winter for track.”
Sheader was a distance runner at Adams State University for legendary coach Joe Vigil. Sheader bases his coaching philosophy on a key tenant of Vigil’s — not focusing on one’s training methods or personal records, but one’s core values.
And the core values behind Caprock’s emergence are simple — compete, build a community and have fun.
Maddie Grossman, a junior, had the best finish at the 2A sate race. She placed 24th overall with a time of 21 minutes, 46 seconds.
Grossman ran track in middle school and tried trail running with the team during the summer entering her freshman year.
“It was very difficult because trail running is more difficult than running on the road, but you’re running in nature and get to explore, so I fell in love with that aspect,” Grossman said. “I think people are intimidated by the sport. But once you start running and do enough training to get in good enough shape to enjoy it. And I think people are interested when they see so many of us enjoying it.”
Isabella Witwer was pushed into cross country by her brother. She began the season with times hovering between 25 and 26 minutes, but clocked in at state at 23:37.9.
Like Grossman, she was skeptical of the sport but gave it a chance.
“It has my favorite community of any sport I’ve ever seen,” Witwer said. “Everyone is so close, everyone cares about each other because you’re all going through this pain and you grow closer. And you start to enjoy running — eventually.”
The positivity also stuck with Olson, who placed 29th at the state meet with a time of 17:52.9. Olson also finished fifth at the Chris Severy Invitational in Aspen in October with a time just north of 20 minutes.
“I don’t really think about state until regionals,” Olson said. “It’s just less stressful for me that way and helps me perform better.
Sheader had a feeling this season could be special, fittingly, at the Joe Vigil Invitational in Alamosa on Sept. 10. His goal for the girls team was to finish in the top 10 or 12 — they finished sixth, he said. At regionals, the Eagles placed second with 43 points and four top-20 finishers. Olson finished fifth at regionals.
Sheader had no seniors on this season’s team and thinks that bodes well for next season and the future.
Meanwhile, Witwer and her teammates are ready to build a culture.
“There used to be a lot of upperclassmen like last year, and they also encouraged people to join the team,” she said. “But now that they left, it’s our job now. And getting people excited about the community is something we talk up a lot because that’s my favorite part of it.”