Building a basketball program is like building a house.
It’s meticulous, requires hard work and takes time to make something sustainable. Start with the foundation and then build up.
The Caprock Academy girls basketball team is beginning to blossom four years after Dan Salazar took over and laid the foundation for the program.
It took 105 games, or six-plus seasons, for the Eagles to reach seven wins. They have matched that total in each of their past two seasons and won their first postseason game in 2022.
“There are so many small moments that make this worth it,” said Salazar, who is also the athletics director and a teacher at Caprock. “With these girls, as they analyze and they pick it apart and then they start to execute it for something every day that just makes me like jump up and down, laugh, smile.”
Salazar grew up in Montrose where his love for basketball started.
“Some of my foundational memories of the game are me sitting with my dad and grandpa watching basketball, it was mostly the Celtics and Lakers,” Salazar said.
Salazar has always loved coaching, too. He was a student coach for the Northern Colorado football team for a summer and lent a hand in baseball and roller hockey, as well. He made his way back to the Grand Valley took over the girls program for the 2019-2020 season.
The fledgling Eagles were 6-95 in their first five seasons as an official CHSAA team.
Salazar wanted to turn the program’s fortunes around but understood how patient he would need to be. During those first two seasons, in which Caprock won four games total, he kept in mind that the foundation was being set for players who are now seniors, such as Brooke Chang.
“I wanted consistency … I didn’t want to dump everything after that first year … We’re gonna get good at some things, then we’re gonna get good at some more, then we’re gonna be good at some more. It was a layering process,” Salazar said. “And then I wanted consistency through ninth grade to 12th grade. We’re not changing systems every year … So by the time Brooke is a senior, she’s run the offenses for four years. She knows all the nooks and crannies. She doesn’t have to think on the floor, she gets to play.”
Chang is one of three seniors on this year’s team and the only returning starter. Her older sister, Audrey, was a centerpiece on last year’s squad and is now an assistant coach while taking classes at Colorado Mesa. Brooke was on those early Salazar teams.
“It wasn’t a very solid program when I joined,” Brooke said. “Some of the girls didn’t really have a good introduction to basketball during middle school.”
The tides turned last season when Caprock went 7-14 and beat De Beque in its first postseason game in the district tournament.
But that group had four seniors in its starting five. Salazar wondered if the Eagles would build on that success.
“Once we started open gyms and got back into the flow of things, I saw how the juniors from last year were stepping up,” Salazar said.
Chang is averaging 12.6 points per game, eight points better than second-leading scorer on the team. She’s also averaging 4.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 3.6 steals per contest. Chang’s familiarity with the offense has not only upped her game but has also allowed her to coach up the other players. Chang said her strength is driving to the basket and has been working on perfecting the reverse layup.
“We are definitely more intense and more competitive than in years past. We have that drive to win every single game and we’re very say scrappy,” Brooke said. “We definitely know how to make wrinkles plays on our own … meaning each play is within a set of rules and wrinkle plays get creative and break those rules.”
Fellow seniors Emily Thomas and Hannah Gregory both make a huge impact on the court, if not always on the stat sheet, as does the roster of mostly juniors and freshmen.
Taylor Phillips is a freshman for the Eagles who went through Salazar’s middle school program.
She experienced the structure Salazar and the other coaches were putting in place with the middle school teams and is now carving out a role on the varsity team.
Phillips averages 9.8 minutes and has made an impact in scoring, rebounding and dishing assists. She averages 1.7 steals per contest.
“I’ve learned to defend better … my favorite thing for that I do is stealing the ball and getting an assist off of it,” Phillips said. “You need to keep your eyes on the ball and know what they’re going to do. watching their movements so then you can predict what they are going to do or what they’re thinking.”
Salazar credits the program’s growth to the intelligence of his players.
He says they’re thinking about the game on a deeper level, such as asking him about the nuances of each movement during plays in the post. Such is the case when coaching at a charter school notorious for its academics.
“The hardest thing is realizing that every single one of my players is smarter than me,” Salazar cracked. “And knowing they’re gonna come up with questions and angles that I hadn’t thought of and being okay with it. I’ll say, ‘Let’s figure it out together. You people are brilliant.”
Now it’s time for Caprock to take that next step as a program.
For all of its growth last season, Caprock’s persistent bugaboo derailed a strong start — Western Slope League play. The Eagles went 1-7 in WSL play last season and are 1-4 after a loss to Plateau Valley on Friday.
The 2A/1A WSL has a tradition of basketball success. The last time Soroco posted fewer than 10 wins in a season was in 2009. De Beque, Plateau Valley, Vail Christian, Rangely and West Grand have all had a double-digit win season in the past five years.
“You know, that’s a problem I haven’t fully solved,” Salazar said. “We were in De Beque the other day and they have a ton of banners in that gym. We’re learning that we do belong and believing in ourselves. To me, that’s that hurdle that we’re starting to get over. And even when we lose, we’re still competing. Those scores aren’t lopsided like they were four years ago.”
But based on how far they’ve come in four short years and how young the roster is, don’t be surprised if you see these Eagles start to soar.