The calendar has flipped to February, and for every senior basketball player, that means it’s time to pick it up just a little bit more.

The only senior on the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team, Monica Brooks, is no different. She poured in a career-high 25 points Friday night, but in the end, the Mavericks came up short of one of the hottest teams in the RMAC, losing 66-60 to Regis at Brownson Arena.