The calendar has flipped to February, and for every senior basketball player, that means it’s time to pick it up just a little bit more.
The only senior on the Colorado Mesa women’s basketball team, Monica Brooks, is no different. She poured in a career-high 25 points Friday night, but in the end, the Mavericks came up short of one of the hottest teams in the RMAC, losing 66-60 to Regis at Brownson Arena.
“I felt something different about here, that she knows it’s getting close to the end,” CMU coach Taylor Wagner said. “Hopefully she continues to play like that and the girls respond. Man, I sure want to play for my senior if they’re gonna go out there and compete like that.”
Brooks hit 10 of 18 shots, three of her five 3-point attempts, and both of her free throws, and also grabbed six rebounds and had four assists.
“I’m just trying to be a leader, just go out there and try to do what I can for this young group,” Brooks said. “Unfortunately we came up short, but I did what I had to do tonight to help our team.”
Still, the Mavericks couldn’t put the game away when they had the chance.
“I thought the fourth quarter was awful, though,” Wagner said. “The last four minutes, we did come up with plays, but we actually gave them layups.”
Regis (16-5, 13-2 RMAC) outscored the Mavericks (7-14, 6-9) 24-15 in the fourth quarter and made 14 of 16 free throws in the final 10 minutes — the Mavericks shot only 15 the entire game, making nine.
“The difference in the game was they shot 28 free throws to our 15 and made 22 of them,” Wagner said. “I mean, that’s a huge swing. I thought early on, we were getting in there and it was pretty physical and there was nothing (called). That was the difference in the game.
“The girls competed, and I was excited for that and hopefully we learn a little bit. I know we’re not coming out on top, and that’s disheartening but they’re learning and hopefully the next one when we get a close game, we can pull it out.”
In a game with seven ties and 15 lead changes, Mesa took its last lead with 2:26 to play when Tia Slade scored on a baseline cut, taking a pass from Brooks for a layup. She drew a foul but missed the bonus, and the Mavs led 55-53.
Erin Stroberg, though, scored an open layup after guard Erin Fry drove and drew the help-side defense and dropped it across the paint for Stroberg.
Olivia Reed missed a bucket when she got a little too far under the basket, and a pair of free throws gave the Rangers the lead for good, 57-55. Still, Mesa was in it, with Reed scoring inside with 20.6 to play when the inbounds pass from Laura Gutierrez went to her under the basket.
With Regis hitting six free throws in the final 18.8 seconds, the Mavericks needed to score quickly. Brooks missed a 3 but followed her shot for a layup, and Slade was fouled on a drive with 9.8 seconds to go and made one of two free throws to keep the Mavs within four, 64-60.
“I feel like we didn’t we didn’t play a great game and we still were in it,” Brooks said. “We’ll watch film and learn from it and get better for tomorrow.”
Gutierrez hit a driving layup with just less than six minutes to play and Leah Redding came up with a steal and attacked the basket, drawing a foul. She made one of two free throws to put CMU up 53-49.
“I think I’ve learned my role a little bit better and just understand what I need to do, and understanding the minutes I have in the game, I need to make a difference,” Redding said.
On defense, the Mavs challenged three straight shots on one possession, finally coming up with a rebound, but Reed missed inside. She grabbed her own rebound and was fouled, but after a timeout, Slade missed a jumper on an inbounds play. After two more Regis free throws, it was 53-53.
Neither team could put together a scoring run to get a comfortable lead — the Rangers’ biggest lead was six points at the end and the Mavericks had a four-point lead in the first quarter.
With only seven games remaining, starting with tonight’s Blizzard in Brownson against CU-Colorado Springs, with fans encouraged to wear white, the Mavericks are in ninth place, fighting to get into the top eight for the RMAC tournament.
Brooks believes the Mavericks can get on a roll and extend her college career.
“It’s February,” Brooks said, “so if that doesn’t motivate you, I don’t know why you’re here.”