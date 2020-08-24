Mitch Carlson figured it was going to take eight birdies in Sunday’s final round to win the Rocky Mountain Open at Tiara Rado Golf Course.
Turns out, seven was enough — barely.
Carlson, a 36-year-old pro from Tempe, Arizona, drove the green on No. 18, putting pressure on Jere Pelletier, who was tied with Carlson at 17 under par going to the final hole along with Kolton Lapa, who finished at 17-under 196 in the group ahead of them.
With Lapa looking on from above the 18th green, Pelletier sent his tee shot wide of the green. Carlson two-putted to go to 18-under 195, carding a final-round 65 as Lapa grinned and shrugged.
“I was tied with Jere going into 18 and I teed off first and knocked it on the green and obviously that put a little more pressure on him and he pulled his left,” Carlson said “I thought he made his putt; I thought we were going into a playoff but here I am with the trophy.”
Carlson watched the final group and when he knew he had won, he pulled out his phone, walked to the practice green and started calling home with the news.
“We knew their pro (Yannik Paul) was best at 15 under, so he had to get a hole in one,” Carlson said. “I was wondering about the am (amateur Calvin McCoy), because he was at 18 at one point today, and he finished at 16 (actually 15 under). Regardless, even if I took second behind the am, I’d still get all the money, so at that point it didn’t matter, but it’s nice to have the trophy.”
Pelletier parred the final hole to finish tied for second and Paul took a bogey-5, tying for fifth with Zahkai Brown at 199. McCoy,who plays at the University of Denver, was fourth at 15-under 198, toying with becoming the first amateur to win the RMO since Paul Brown in 1987.
“I started when I was 8 years old and I know when I was 14 I was just as good as I am now,” Carlson said. “These kids just get better and better.”
Carlson started focusing on his pro golf career a couple of years ago, and has a sponsorship with Titleist, but the $15,000 he pocketed for winning the RMO will help pay the bills.
“My wife will be happy for once.” he said of the prize money. “(She’ll ask) what do you want to remodel?”
He knows he needs to produce results to keep his sponsors happy.
“They’re not just going to give money away for nothing, so this definitely helps,” he said. “I have a good support system with my family, my sister does well and she’s willing to help a little bit, and I have a great uncle and my parents. With Titleist, I’d like them to shell out a little more in terms of equipment, but that’s what we’re working toward.”
Colorado Mesa senior Kyle Pearson was the second-highest amateur, shooting 1-under 70 on Sunday to finish at 13-under 200, tied for seventh overall.
His coach, Scott Sullivan, came from four strokes down to win the senior division by one stroke over Matt Hall. The Colorado Mesa men’s golf coach shot 1-under-par 70 in the final round and birdied two of the final three holes, including No. 18, to edge Hall, who shot 2-over 73. Sullivan finished the three-day event at 6-over 219.
Sullivan won the overall title earlier this summer in the Colorado West Amateur on his home course at Bookcliff Country Club, and also won the Colorado Golf Association’s West Chapter senior championship at Tiara Rado earlier this month.
Gary Carpendale was third at 223 in the senior flight.
Grand Junction native Monte Montgomery, who is the director of golf for MGM Resorts in Las Vegas, kept his concentration in his final round, shooting a 67 to finish tied for 16th as his son, Taylor, was in contention to win the Korn Ferry event in Columbus, Ohio. Taylor Montgomery shot 3 under par and finished second, one stroke off the lead.
Carlson loaded up his car and headed back to Tempe on Sunday evening for a week off the regional open grind — and to work on his game, of course.
“I had the one bogey, bogeyed the shortest hole on the course,” he said of the 4 he took on the par-3 No. 14. “That’s why they put it out there, to make our heads spin a little bit. The double I had (Saturday on No. 5) was with a sand wedge and the bogey today was with the sand wedge, so I know I’m going to go home and work on that number.”
Adjusting to Grand Junction’s altitude was a challenge all weekend, but he managed to select the right club the majority of the time.
“We’re so high up here, being from Tempe, it’s like 1,200 feet,” he said. “The ball just goes a lot farther (in Colorado). You have to take that into consideration. Later on in the day it seems to go farther than when we start, when it gets hotter.”
Most of the pros will head to San Juan, New Mexico, in a couple of weeks for another open as they play out the COVID-19 pandemic where they can, waiting for qualifying school for the various PGA levels.
“It’s a bummer with the pandemic they aren’t doing Q school this year,” he said. “It is what it is; that’s why we’re all playing these. I see the same great golfers at all of these.”