Melissa Carroll played the hero Thursday night for the Palisade High School softball team.
Trailing 9-8 with two runners on and two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, Carroll hit a walk-off, two-run double to lift the Bulldogs to a 10-9 victory over Delta at CMU's softball stadium.
Palisade (11-3, 3-0 Western Slope League) took a 1-0 lead on Ashlyn Leeper's RBI double in the bottom of the third. The Panthers (4-7, 3-2) scored four runs in the fourth and three in the sixth to take a 7-3 lead. Alanis Baily had the big hit in the four-run fourth, a two-run double, and Belle Kraai hit a three-run home run in the sixth.
Trailing 7-3, the Bulldogs rallied in the bottom of the sixth. Anaiah Guajardo-Zarate had a two-run single, Jordan Bauer hit a two-run double and Leeper put the Bulldogs in front 8-7 with an RBI single.
Delta wasn't finished, scoring two runs to take a 9-8 lead on an error and pinch-hitter Heli Tolka's RBI single, which set the stage for Carroll's final-inning heroics.
Leeper finished 4 for 4 with two RBI, and Bauer, Carroll and Guajardo-Zarate all had two RBI for Palisade. Kraai finished with four RBI and Alexis Putney and Juelz Sandoval both had two hits for the Panthers.
Central 10, Montrose 0: Jenna Fraser pitched a one-hitter to lead the eighth-ranked Warriors.
Aspen Satterfield was 3 for 3 with two RBI and Bailee Ritterbush finished 2 for 3 with three RBI for Central (11-3, 3-0 Southwestern League).
The Warriors took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on an RBI single from Rylee Halcomb. Ritterbush had a two-run double and Satterfield and Sidona Johnston both had RBI singles during a six-run fourth inning.
Kennedy Vis and Saterfield both had RBI singles and Fraser, who struck out six, was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded during a three-run fifth inning that put the 10-run rule in play for Central. The Indians fell to 8-4, 1-2 in the SWL.
BOYS TENNIS
All four doubles teams won for Central High School in a 6-1 victory over Basalt. The closest doubles match was at No. 4 where the Warriors' Jonathan Balding and Shawn Freeborn won 6-3, 4-6, 10-7. Bradan Blanck and Jarom Bench (No. 1), Caleb Repshire and Ryder Mancuso (No. 2) and Parker Scott and Canaan Ross (No. 3), all won in straight sets.
No. 1 singles player Corban St. Peter and No. 3 singles player Benni St. Peter also won in straight sets.
BOYS SOCCER
Mason Sanders scored and had an assist and Edison Dean also scored in Grand Junction's 2-1 victory over Montrose at Canyon View Park.
Andon Tow made seven saves for the Tigers (3-4, 1-1 Southwestern League).
VOLLEYBALL
Logan McCabe had 10 kills for Central, which lost 25-16, 25-27, 25-10, 25-20 to Delta. Keylee Reynolds added 12 kills, Rhyan Mason had 35 digs and Makenna Jaeger had 23 assists for the Warriors (1-5), who lost their fifth straight. Delta improved to 4-3.