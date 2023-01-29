Mateo Casados and Sierra Arceneaux dominated the sprint events Saturday for Colorado Mesa in the Wes Lavong Open in Alamosa.
Casados, a sophomore, and Arceneaux, a senior, both won the 60-meter dash and the 200 meters for the Mavericks’ men’s and women’s teams, respectively.
Casados led a group of four CMU sprinters to top-five finishes in the men’s 60, winning in 6.91 seconds, with Sterling Brassfield second in 6.95 seconds, Beau Thornton fourth (6.99) and Zach Musso fifth (7.07).
Casados followed that up with a win in the 200 meters (21.94). Jeremiah Reed was third (22.57) and Zayden Davis fifth (22.69).
Arceneaux won the women’s 60 meters in 7.71 seconds, with Avry Kennison third (7.78) and Gaby Horton fifth (7.99), then won the 200 meters in 25.33 seconds. Jordan Burnett, who won the 400 meters, was second in the 200 (25.90). Burnett moved into second all-time at CMU with her 400 time of 56.39. McKenna Molder was third and Avry Kennison fourth in the 200 for the Mavericks.
Mark Testa won the men’s 5,000 meters in 15 minutes, 47.04 seconds, with Triston Charles third (16:06.58). The men’s team also had runner-up finishes from Garrett Searls in the pole vault (13 feet, 5.75 inches), Hayden Riley in the weight throw (54-0) and shot put (54-4.75), and Julio Antondo-Avalos in the 400 meters (50.86).
Davis was third in the men’s 60 hurdles (8.04), just off his program-best time of 8.02 earlier this month, and Kelsey Montague was third in the 400 (50.94).
Daisy Rinehart won the women’s pole vault, clearing 10 feet, the only athlete to clear the bar, and Virginia Tomon was second in the shot put (42-9). Averie Griffith was third in the 60 hurdles (9.28).