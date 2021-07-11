After spending the only spring football season ever in Colorado as Rifle High School’s head coach — and winning the Class 3A state title in that season — Todd Casebier is returning to the high school that launched his career.
The longtime Western Slope coach accepted the head coaching position at Durango High School on Thursday, the Durango Herald originally reported. The Demons, who won the fall football title in 3A before Rifle’s spring crown, parted ways with coach David Vogt two weeks ago.
Casebier coached at Castle View last fall, then surprised many by leaving for Rifle just after the first of the year, coaching in both the fall and spring seasons.
Casebier’s first coaching job was at Durango in the late 1990s, but that’s far from the only reason that his return feels like a true homecoming.
“We didn’t know the job was going to be open and it came open a couple weeks ago,” Casebier said. “Things happened pretty fast.
“That’s where (my wife and I) started our careers. We still have a bunch of ties there with family and friends. There’s a lot of family history there on both sides of the family. My mom and dad, and Patty, my wife, her mom and dad, they all graduated from Durango. Patty graduated from Durango. My aunts and uncles graduated from Durango. I have a lot of ties there. It seems like a good place to finish our careers.”
Casebier has a career record of 201-73, and the majority of those wins have come on the Western Slope. His first head coaching job was at Palisade, starting in 1998, and he also coached at Montrose and Fruita Monument. He led the Bulldogs to the 2003 state title, the Indians to the 2014 state title game, and the Wildcats back to respectability with their first league title in 15 years in 2017.
After three years as the coach at Castle View, Casebier moved back to western Colorado in January when he accepted the Rifle job after its own longtime coach, Damon Wells, stepped down.
The COVID-19 pandemic prompted some school districts around the state to play their football seasons in the spring.
The Bears were among the teams that waited until March to play, and they made the most of the opportunity.
Rifle went 4-2 in the regular season before winning all three playoff games, including a 20-17 overtime thriller over Glenwood Springs in the semifinal and a 35-34 championship win over The Classical Academy.
The Bears are loaded with enough experience and talent to contend for another title this fall and try to win two state titles in one calendar year, but Casebier won’t be on the sideline this time.
His repeat bid is going to come with last school year’s fall champions.
“It was a great time at Rifle and it was a very hard decision, especially with 17 returning starters at Rifle,” Casebier said.
“Rifle was good to us. John Arledge, the principal, was great to work for. This didn’t have to do with anything negative at Rifle. It just had to do with, ‘Where do we see ourselves after we’re done working?’ Durango checked the boxes for the long-term for us.”