CEDAREDGE — The Cedaredge High School girls basketball team was one win away from hosting a Final Four game.
Trista Marx had other plans.
Marx scored 21 points Monday night and was a consistent factor in the paint all game when it came to rebounding and scoring, leading No. 10 Limon to a 41-35 victory to end the No. 2 Bruins' hopes of a Class 2A state championship.
"We missed a couple of shots and we were horrible at the foul line," Cedaredge coach Russell Coleman said. "I think we got the stuff we wanted. It just didn't roll our way this time."
Cedaredge (14-2) got the start it wanted, with Kammie Henderson and Megan Gastineau each each scoring layups in the first 1 minute, 10 seconds to lift the Bruins to a 4-0 lead. However, the Badgers (14-3) got three baskets from Marx as part of a 10-0 run that propelled them into a lead they would never relinquish.
In the second quarter, Gastineau scored and also assisted on one of Henderson's three baskets as Cedaredge pulled to within 16-15. However, two baskets by Marx as well as an assist her sister, Jentri Marx (nine points), sent Limon to the locker room up 22-15.
"I gave this team the same message I give them every day," Coleman said. "We're not a result team. We're a process team. The how matters."
Michiah Leeper and Trista Marx each hit layups as Limon's lead grew to 28-18, but three-point play from Elizabeth Gilmore sparked a 7-1 run to pull the Bruins within 29-25 early in the fourth quarter.
However, Trista Marx continued to make her presence felt down the stretch. She hit a couple of layups to help the Badgers hold off Cedaredge's rally.
Henderson led the Bruins with nine points. Gilmore and Paige McGovern both scored seven points, with all of McGovern's coming in the final quarter.
"I couldn't be any happier (to play with this team)," said Henderson after her final prep basketball game. "I love them all and I love my coaches. I'm so thankful that I got to play my last game with every one of them."
The game marked the end of Henderson's career, as well as Cedaredge's Gilmore, Ellison Black, Kimberly Milholland and Aspen Furubotten.
"I'm proud of them," Coleman said. "They had a great season. I'm proud of the way they play and the way they work. One loss doesn't change how great this season was and how much I care about this team and admire their work ethic. They're great basketball players — they're an Elite 8 team — but they're also fantastic people and they will go out in this world and take it by storm."
Boys Basketball
Montrose's dreams of a Final Four run have been realized.
In the Class 4A Great 8, the No. 3 Indians led wire-to-wire against No. 6 Steamboat Springs in a 61-47 win. Montrose (17-0) led 16-9 after the first quarter and gradually built on that lead the rest of the way, leading 31-21 at halftime and 43-32 after three quarters.
The game was a battle of unbeatens, as the Sailors entered the night 16-0. Montrose will either host No. 7 Pueblo Central or travel to No. 2 Longmont in the Final Four, depending on the result of tonight's contest.