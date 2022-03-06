CEDAREDGE — The Cedaredge girls basketball team may not be the tallest or have the most potent offense.
But the defense and intensity of the Bruins is always on display. That dynamic carried them to a 35-29 victory Saturday over Hoehne in the Class 2A regional championship.
With the win, the Bruins (20-3) will travel to the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland to play in the Great 8 for the second consecutive season.
“With our speed, the other team can never really be comfortable,” coach Russell Coleman said. “They can’t get clean and when they think they have an open lane to the basket, there’s always a hand here or a tipped ball there. Every shot is uncomfortable, every pass is uncomfortable and every possession is uncomfortable.”
The Farmers, who entered averaging 54.5 points per game, looked uncomfortable all game, unable to find an offensive rhythm.
The Bruins held the Farmers (19-5) scoreless through the first 10 minutes of the game. Hoehne woke up on offense and began scoring on a mix of jump shots and drives to the basket, but not with much consistency.
Cedaredge, meanwhile, had plenty of chances, but couldn’t put the ball in the basket. Layups came up short and 3-pointers sailed over the rim. The Bruins didn’t score more than nine points in any quarter, but because of the speed of their defense, the missed shots didn’t matter by the fourth quarter.
“It was frustrating to see that but I’m glad we didn’t give up,” said Megan Gastineau, who scored 13 points for the Bruins. “This team has worked so hard this season, ever since summer ball. I’m so proud of us.”
The Farmers looked tired by the fourth quarter and the Bruins took advantage by driving to the basket and drawing fouls. Cedaredge went to the free-throw line seven times in the final quarter and scored all nine of their points from the line.
Seven of Gastineau’s points came from the free-throw line and Paige McGovern led Cedaredge with 15 points — including making all six of her free throws.
“We were able to push the ball down the floor and draw fouls well, I think that made the difference,” McGovern said.
What impressed Coleman about his players on Saturday, and since they lost to Soroco on Jan. 14, is how relaxed they’ve looked on the court in the 14 wins since.
“You hate to lose a game like that but I think it popped a bubble for us. We had a target on our back being Western Slope League champs the season before,” Coleman said. “With that loss, all of the pressure was released and we could just play basketball.”
Grand Valley 57, Colorado Academy 28: The Cardinals turned in one of their more dominant performances of the season to advance to the Class 3A Great 8.
Grand Valley (20-4) couldn’t shake Colorado Academy (15-7) in the first half. Entering the second half leading 26-19, the Cardinals turned it on.
Grand Valley outscored the Mustangs 31-9 in the final 16 minutes. They made 10 3-pointers — five from Bailey Radel, four from AbbyRose Parker and one from Jaycee Pittman.
The Cardinals made twice as many shots as the Mustangs and shot three times as many free throws.
Parker led the Cardinals with 20 points, Radel scored 19 and Pittman added 13.
Grand Valley next plays St. Mary’s (20-4) on Thursday in the Great 8 at the Hamilton Gym on the University of Denver campus.
Delta 58, Jefferson Academy 29: The Panthers (20-3) lapped the Jaguars (15-10) to secure a spot in the 3A Great 8.
The Panthers fell behind 12-10 in the first quarter but outscored the Jaguars 29-7 over the next two quarters, and 19-10 in the fourth.
Delta’s defense held Jefferson Academy to 15 points under its season average. The win was the 15th time Delta surpassed 50 points this season.
Erika Kuta led Delta with 18 points, Tatem Miller had 11 points and Ellie Ames added nine.
Delta now faces the tough task of playing the second-seeded University (20-4) on Thursday in the Great 8 at Hamilton Gym. The Bulldogs average 51.3 points per game and allow only 32.6 points per game.
Boys
Pueblo Central 66, Montrose 62: Montrose’s magical season came to a heartbreaking end in the Class 4A Great 8.
The Indians (25-1) were down early in the game. After being outscored 18-13 in the first quarter, they were only outscored 11-10 in the second. But they couldn’t slow down the Wildcats (23-3) in the third quarter, who once again posted 18 points to the Indians’ 12.
Montrose’s points in the first three quarters were all well below its season averages.
With the season on the line, Montrose scored 27 points in the final quarter. Fletcher Cheezum scored 12 in the quarter — including a pair of 3-pointers and a pair of free throws — and Luke Hutto scored nine in the fourth. But Montrose couldn’t slow down Pueblo Central, nor could it keep the Wildcats from hitting free throws.
The loss is only Montrose’s second in two seasons and the first since last season’s 4A title game against Mead.
Cheezum and Hutto each scored 19 points to lead Montrose and Trey Reese added 10 points.
Crowley County 52, Cedaredge 41: The Bruins ran out of magic in the regional championship game against the Chargers.
Cedaredge (14-8) dug itself into too deep of an early hole. The Bruins were losing 13-7 after the first quarter and 23-18 at halftime.
After the break, the Chargers (19-5) regained control. They outscored the Bruins 29-23 in the second half.